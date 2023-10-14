Here's Who Vanna White Wants to Replace Her on 'Wheel of Fortune'



As Pat Sajak wraps up his final season as host on Wheel of Fortune, fans may be wondering if his co-star Vanna White will retire from the hit game show as well. While the TV personality recently signed a contract guaranteeing her presence for a while longer, she is thinking ahead, and has an idea of who may be the perfect candidate to take her spot in the future.

In a new interview published by E! News on October 9, Vanna opened up about the possibility of someone else standing by the iconic puzzle board in her place. While many celebrities could potentially take her spot on Wheel of Fortune, she already has one person in mind for the job: Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak , who is already a familiar face as the show's social media correspondent.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," she told the outlet when speaking on the subject. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

Aside from Maggie being a current staple on Wheel of Fortune, she's actually filled-in Vanna earlier this year. When Vanna was a contestant on an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune back in May, Maggie stepped in to work her magic at the puzzle board as Vanna competed against Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

What's more, Vanna added that Maggie has some of Pat's on-air charisma, making her the ideal person for Vanna's job.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," Vanna praised Maggie. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer... I think she's good for our show."

Longtime viewers may know that Vanna signed a contract in mid-September that secured her spot on Wheel of Fortune through the 2025-2026 TV season. As she maneuvers a new era of the game show with Ryan Seacrest succeeding Pat as host in September 2024, we'll keep our fingers crossed that Vanna stays on the show for a while more.

