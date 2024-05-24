Here's our list of Memorial Day events in the Holland area

HOLLAND — Memorial Day has finally arrived. It's a time for reflection and gratitude, and also a much-needed long weekend to relax and spend time with family.

In addition to the upcoming openings of Ottawa Beach General Store and Reservoir near Holland State Park, there are events happening near Holland this weekend, including:

Zeeland's Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Allegan Antiques Show: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Allegan Antiques Market, 150 Allegan St. Come for a large variety of antiques including glass, pottery, china, vintage jewelry and more.

Simply In Time Memorial Day Party: 7-11 p.m. Sunday at Wicks Park Bar and Grille, 449 Water St. in Saugatuck. Live music, drinks and food all in one place.

Saugatuck/Douglas Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. Monday, starting in front of the American Legion Hall Post 137 at 248 Mason St. There will be a ceremony at the Veterans Monument before the parade heads to Douglas on Center Street.

Zeeland Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. Monday on Central Avenue between Maple Avenue and State Street. There will be a Memorial Day Cemetery Ceremony following at Zeeland Cemetery at Lincoln and Church Street.

Holland Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, beginning at Eighth Street and Central Avenue. The parade heads down Columbia Avenue and ends at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery, followed by a program of remembrance and music.

Holland Cares Benefit Concert: 7-9:30 p.m. on Monday at the Holland High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Van Raalte Ave. All proceeds support local organizations that offer public access to mental health care for youth. Cost is $10 for students and $20 for adults.

