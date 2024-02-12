13 Awkward And Surprising Things That Went Down During Super Bowl LVIII
me when i’m overstimulated at the function pic.twitter.com/u6chmC0QHN
— sam (@swieder13) February 11, 2024
Rob Gronkowski totally missed on purpose. I wanted my $2 free FanDuel bet credit. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Uo9x3xAXdC
— MrOverUnder (@MrOverUnder) February 11, 2024
Obsessed with this #TaylorSwift and #BlakeLively moment at the #SuperBowlLVIII 🥰 (🎥: Courtesy of NFL) pic.twitter.com/sZcl3YFzmo
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2024
Andra performed “Lift Every Voice” and they said “when we come back from commercial, we will celebrate America.”You see how they be playing in our faces?!
— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) February 11, 2024
6.There was a weird ad about Jesus washing feet:
jesus confirmed foot freak
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 11, 2024
📹 “Rolling in the Deep” tocando no comercial do #SuperBowlLVIII. pic.twitter.com/veyEltgany
— Adele Online (@adeleonlinecom) February 12, 2024
Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
Bro charged up a senior citizen Lmfao https://t.co/vkZJlGwif7
— Jo (@MavsStan41) February 12, 2024
Touchdown @49ers #SBinLV #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/o2wWz7sTtq
— Las Vegas (@Vegas) February 12, 2024
Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
Pro-RFK Jr. group American Values 2024 ran this spot nationally during the #SuperBowl (!) -- pic.twitter.com/U8ALYmqX35
— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) February 12, 2024
Not possible relationship issues 😂 #Usher ate with his pre-performance disclaimer pic.twitter.com/1nqSQVyMYI
— 🐝 (@beydisciple) February 12, 2024
alicia keys singing the classic ‘if i ain’t got you’ at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cS6X4JIGOt
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024
Alicia’s first note #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/NBUOuJpi4v
— Lauren 💫 (@laurencoys) February 12, 2024
Nickelodeon covering the Super Bowl is something else pic.twitter.com/bO77ZUmj7S
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 12, 2024
#Nickelodeon #SuperBowl animated stands is so neat! pic.twitter.com/oSs86rd51b
— Ashley Cummings (@Jadenfire) February 12, 2024
This is really bizarre. pic.twitter.com/mTgJb9MHXQ
— JWCartoonist (C0mms OPEN) (@JWCartoonist) February 11, 2024
