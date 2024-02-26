Here's Aidy Bryant Calling Celebs "Stupid Bitches" and "Slobs" While Hosting the Spirit Awards

Just saying it: Aidy Bryant needs to host every awards show from now on. At least based on her opening monologue at the Spirit Awards, where she "roasted" celebrities by calling them "dumb bitches."

Lemme just get right into it:

"From May December, Natalie Portman is here. Hey, Natalie, you stupid bitch. I'm sorry. Sorry. I know, I think I’m supposed to try to make it clever. Oh wow, Sterling K. Brown, more like Stupid K. Bitch. And Charles Melton, everyone wants to have sex with you, you stupid bitch. And let's see Greta Lee is here. Greta, from Past Lives. Greta you are a slob and a slut and a stupid bitch. I’m sorry, I’m not a good roaster. Just know, though, if you’re feeling scared, that I only did that to people I've met, or I know, or I want to have sex with."

Watch her full intro above, but other highlights:

HIRE HER, OSCARS.

