Here's What AI Thinks Each State's Miss USA Costume Should Look Like

Every year, at the Miss USA pageant, each state's contestant dresses up in a "state costume" to represent something unique about their home state. Sometimes, they understand the assignment. Other times, they hold up a sign that says "POTATOES."
So, we asked AI to show us what the perfect "state costume" would be for each of the 50 US states, and it got a little unhinged. Here's what it came up with:
The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
What do you think of your state's costume? What should it have been instead? Let us know in the comments!
Amid complaints about its search results declining in quality, Google is tweaking its algorithms to do a better job of weeding out spammy or automated content. The company says the ranking updates, arriving in May, will “keep the lowest-quality content out of search.”
Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to do a deep dive on the state of affairs in one of the most chaotic franchises in the league: the Denver Broncos. After taking on an $85M dead cap hit to cut ties with Russell Wilson, the organization looks to head coach Sean Payton to get things headed in the right direction – but does he know what that direction is? Charles and Ryan kick things off with some franchise tag news as Brian Burns gets tagged, Saquon Barkley will reach free agency and Josh Allen will likely get tagged in Jacksonville.
The duo start their Broncos deep dive with Russell Wilson and how things went south for him in Denver, including the trade, the hiring of Sean Payton, GM George Paton's up-and-down tenure and the injury guarantee benching last season. Next, Charles and Ryan discuss the future of Sean Payton's Broncos: how does he want to build the team? Who is playing quarterback for them? What will they look to do in the 2024 NFL Draft? Finally, the hosts go through the top available quarterbacks this offseason (including Russ) and discuss their potential landing spots and how they see things shaking out.