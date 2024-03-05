Every year, at the Miss USA pageant, each state's contestant dresses up in a "state costume" to represent something unique about their home state. Sometimes, they understand the assignment. Other times, they hold up a sign that says "POTATOES."

Which is to say that they REALLY understand the assignment. Miss Universe / Via youtube.com

So, we asked AI to show us what the perfect "state costume" would be for each of the 50 US states, and it got a little unhinged. Here's what it came up with:

The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

Alabama

Apparently, boiled peanuts are a thing in Alabama?

Alaska

This one kinda makes sense! Alaska = snow. I don't know about the feathers, maybe that's for snowy owls or something.

Arizona

This Grand Canyon-inspired two-piece dress is actually kind of amazing?

Arkansas

So, it turns out that one of the biggest exports out of Arkansas is airplane parts. Hence...this.

California

It's giving silicon chips, for Silicon Valley? Or it's supposed to be a sparkly avocado.

Colorado

The Rocky Mountains are an obvious choice.

Connecticut

Yeah, they are rich over there in Connecticut. Apparently one of the state's "key industries" is investment and asset management.

Delaware

Apparently Delaware was the first state to ratify the US Constitution. They are very proud of this.

Florida

Yeah, this tracks.

Georgia

The Coca-Cola thing makes sense, since the factory is in Atlanta. But I thought oranges were a Florida thing? It's peaches in Georgia, right?

Hawaii

The hibiscus is the state flower of Hawaii, so naturally it's the main attraction on this outfit.

Idaho

Of course it was going to be potatoes. Sorry, Idaho. You can't escape the tater.

Illinois

So, apparently Illinois is home to Morton, aka the "pumpkin capitol of the world." Big claim.

Indiana

For the Indianapolis 500, I assume.

Iowa

It's corn!

Kansas

They could've gone Dorothy, but they went Wicked Witch of the West instead, and I respect that.

Kentucky

Kentucky, home of bluegrass music and this banjo-inspired dress.

Louisiana

It's giving lily pad on the bayou. Cute, but I dunno about the pants.

Maine

I would absolutely love to see a Miss USA contestant try to hold a microphone with giant lobster claws on.

Maryland

Crab cakes and football, that's what Maryland does!

Massachusetts

Boston, Revolutionary War, etc. Kinda obvious, but I always love a tricorn hat.

Michigan

Michigan is home to Detroit, aka the Motor City, so...voila.

Minnesota

Did you know Prince is from Minnesota? You do now.

Mississippi

Mississippi is the "home of the blues," and this outfit is home to a literal saxophone.

Missouri

I'm gonna assume that's supposed to be, like, the St. Louis Arch.

Montana

Cattle ranchers, yup.

Nebraska

It's corn! (Again.)

Nevada

This is either supposed to evoke a roulette wheel in Las Vegas, or it's supposed to evoke the burning hot sun during a Nevada summer.

New Hampshire

They're the granite state, and this outfit took that personally.

New Jersey

I guess it's hard to separate the real housewives from the New Jersey.

New Mexico

There's a lot more going on in New Mexico than just Roswell, but the LED lights are cool so I'll allow this.

New York

A bit on-the-nose, but at least it's not a big apple.

North Carolina

North Carolina was where the Wright brothers made their first flight, but honestly this looks a little more Leonardo da Vinci.

North Dakota

It's wheat! (Not corn.)

Ohio

What even is Ohio.

Oklahoma

Okay, tornado-theme? Sure, they get a lot of those.

Oregon

Looks kinda printed-on, but I like the redwood theme.

Pennsylvania

That is definitely not a Philly cheesesteak. You do not put lettuce on a Philly cheesesteak. How dare they.

Rhode Island

Clams, yep, check.

South Carolina

Mmmmm, BBQ ribs.

South Dakota

Did you know the state insect of South Dakota is the honeybee? I did not.

Tennessee

Which Taylor Swift era is this?

Texas

I'm in awe, her hair adds a full two feet to her height.

Utah

Utah is maybe the prettiest state in our country, but it does indeed also have a lot of Mormons.

Vermont

I am once again asking you to remember that Bernie Sanders is from Vermont.

Virginia

It's giving George Washington, I guess?

Washington

Ah, yes, Seattle is the birthplace of Starbucks. At least they didn't go with just a giant cup costume.

West Virginia

Honestly, this is a lewk.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin does indeed love beer and cheese.

Wyoming

Apparently there's a lot of skiing in Wyoming, which is great because I need to wear this outfit on the slopes.

What do you think of your state's costume? What should it have been instead? Let us know in the comments!