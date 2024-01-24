I Asked AI To Make A Sandwich For Each US State And 50% Of Them Should Be Tossed Straight Into The Garbage

1.Alabama:

chicken sandwich with pickles
2.Alaska:

salmon burger with sauce and fruit on the side
3.Arizona:

stuffed chicken
4.Arkansas:

ham sandwich
5.California:

avocado and greens sandwich
6.Colorado:

large beef burger with pepperjack cheeck
7.Connecticut:

crispy batter and sause in a roll
8.Delaware:

large roll with meat, cranberry sauce, and cheese
9.Florida:

a cubano sandwich
10.Georgia:

potato salad sandwich
11.Hawaii:

sushi
12.Idaho:

bread with a large potato
13.Illinois:

shredded brisket and jalapenos on a roll
14.Indiana:

corn chowder sandwhich
15.Iowa:

sloppy joe
16.Kansas:

brisket bbq sandwich
17.Kentucky:

deconstructed sandwich with bacon and gravy
18.Louisiana:

ham and cheese piled high on toasted ciabatta
19.Maine:

lobster roll
20.Maryland:

21.Massachusetts:

peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich
22.Michigan:

roast beef sandwich
23.Minnesota:

extra cheesy burger
24.Mississippi:

fried fish and lettuce on a roll
25.Missouri:

sloppy joe on a roll
26.Montana:

sliders
27.Nebraska:

beef cheese and pickles stuffed in a pastry
28.Nevada:

grilled beef and cheese
29.New Hampshire:

bread piled and jelly poured over
30.New Jersey:

meat sub sandwich
31.New Mexico:

cheeseburger with large jalapeno slices
32.New York:

bacon egg and cheese
33.North Carolina:

shredded brisket bbq sandwich
34.North Dakota:

roast beef and cheese on a sesame bun
35.Ohio:

salami and cheese on white bread
36.Oklahoma:

fried chicken and gravy with pickles on toasted bread
37.Oregon:

mushroom and cheese sandwich
38.Pennsylvania:

philly cheesesteak
39.Rhode Island:

sandwich with mussels
40.South Carolina:

barbeque sandwich
41.South Dakota:

chicken salad sandwich
42.Tennessee:

hot chicken sandwich with pickles on sstop
43.Texas:

two bbq sandwiches stacked on each other
44.Utah:

roast beef and pickles on a sesame bun
45.Vermont:

sandwich covered in maple syrup
46.Virginia:

breakfast ham and egg biscuit
47.Washington:

fried chicken sandwich
48.West Virginia:

hot pocket like sandwich
49.Wisconsin:

blocks of cheese on white bread
And finally...

50.Wyoming:

meatball sandwich
