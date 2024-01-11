Here's 8 places to get authentic New Orleans-style King Cakes for Mardi Gras in Louisville

In 2021, Lee Kresovsky started baking King Cakes after not being able to order her favorite one from New Orleans.

Mardi Gras is fast approaching and if you're looking to indulge in a King Cake, traditionally eaten between the Christian feast of Epiphany and Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 13 this year, you're in luck. There are numerous places in the Louisville area baking up the sweet treat.

If you're not in the know, King Cake is a baked ring of sweet brioche dough filled with cream cheese and topped with purple, green and gold decorations, the traditional colors of Carnival, according to USA Today. King Cake is baked without a center, like a Bundt cake, and buried inside is a tiny, plastic baby figurine. If you're the lucky person whose slice includes the baby, guess what? You get to buy the next cake.

Here's a list of eight local bakeries where you can order King Cakes.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

WHAT: This longtime bakery and cafe, is known for its custom cakes. It will be baking up traditional King Cakes ahead of Mardi Gras and customers can look for a sweet brioche filled with cream cheese and topped with traditional purple, green and gold decorations. King Cakes should be pre-ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

WHERE: 129 W. Court Ave., Jeffersonville; 5801 US Highway 150, Floyds Knobs and 2421 Landmark Way, Suite #100, Corydon, all in Indiana.

CONTACT: cakestoday.com; info@cakestoday.com.

COST: varies by size

The Bakery at Sullivan University reopens, after being closed for more than three years, on Oct. 3 at 3100 Bardstown Rd.

WHAT: King Cakes at The Bakery at Sullivan University are made of sweet dough and topped with purple, green and gold sugar with a cinnamon flavor. Cakes should be ordered 24 to 48 hours before pick up. Some may be available for walk-ins on Fat Tuesday.

WHERE: 3100 Bardstown Road (across the street from the main campus)

CONTACT: 502-452-1210; thebakeryatsullivan.com.

COST: varies by size

WHAT: Heitzman Bakery, which has operated in Louisville for more than 130 years, offers pre-order King Cakes, which are made of flaky Danish dough filled with cream cheese and cinnamon and topped with icing, decorative sugars, beads and favors. You can add cherry, strawberry, blueberry or apple filling for an additional fee. Cakes come in a quarter-sheet that serves 10-15, a half-sheet that serves 25-30, and a whole sheet, which serves 40-50.

WHERE: Eastland Shopping Center, 4759 Bardstown Road

CONTACT: 502-452-1891; facebook.com/heitzmanbakery

COST: varies by size

WHAT: The King Cake at Heitzman Traditional Bakery & Deli, which has operated in Louisville since 1891, features hand-braided sweet dough that is topped with the traditional Mardi Gras colors, purple, green and gold sugar, at least three strands of beads, authentic New Orleans doubloons. Three sizes are available: quarter-sheet, which feeds 15-20 people, half-sheet, which feeds 30-40 people and full sheet, which feeds 60-80 people. It also can come in 12 flavors, including apple, cherry, chocolate, cinnamon cream cheese, lemon, praline pecan, strawberry cheese and more. Additionally, you can order shaped ice cookies, hot cross buns, beignets, jambalaya and more for Mardi Gras. Place order 24 to 48 hours before pick up.

WHERE: 9425 Shelbyville Road

CONTACT: 502-426-7736; heitzmanbakery.com.

COST: varies by size

Nord's Bakery's king cake, for the Mardi Gras season. Jan. 29, 2021

WHAT: The King Cakes at Nord's Bakery are made of sweet dough with cheese filling iced and covered with purple, green and yellow sugar. Each is topped with beads and coins. The baby is placed in the box so the customer can place it under the King Cake before serving. Nord's is asking for at least 48-hour notice for an order, but there will be a limited number of King Cakes available for walk-in customers on Fat Tuesday.

WHERE: 2118 S. Preston St.

CONTACT: 502-634-0931; nordsbakery.biz

COST: quarter-sheet, $16; half-sheet, $32

WHAT: This bakery, which has been serving Louisville since 1924, offers a wide variety of Mardi Gras items, from King Cakes to cookies, Mardi Gras mask cupcakes and cookie monsters. The King Cakes are available in cinnamon or cheese flavor. Pick-up orders should be made 24 hours in advance, but there will be a limited number of King Cakes available for walk-in customers.

WHERE: 3940 Shelbyville Road

CONTACT: 502-896-4438; plehns.com

COST: varies by item and size

King Cake baking season starts on January 6 and ends on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday annually.

WHAT: Home of the authentic New Orleans-style King Cakes in Louisville. Baking out of their kitchen, Lee and Joe Kresovsky hand-make each cake with local Kentucky ingredients and no preservatives. Cakes can be filled with cream cheese, strawberry, apple, or Bavarian cream, or order the Special Man that includes all fillings. King Cakes should be ordered by 5 p.m. the day before pick up.

WHERE: Pickup is at the Kresovsky's house, 8308 Croydon Circle

CONTACT: 502-889-1131; contact@smallbatchlouisville.com; smallbatchlouisville.com

WHAT: The New Albany bakery's King Cake has two flavors, cream cheese and cinnamon, and is topped with a frosted glaze and gold, green, and purple sugars, the official Mardi Gras colors. They come in two sizes, a small feeds 12 to 15 and a large feeds 15 to 20 people.

WHERE: 323 E. Spring St., New Albany

CONTACT: 812-948-2507; sweetstuffbakery.com.

COST: varies by size.

