Amazon's top Black Friday kitchen deals are here: Up to 60 percent off Cuisinart, Keurig, Ninji, more!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A 12-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set that's 60% off? Yes, please. A Vitamix blender that's 25% off? I'll take two. (I have to buy some presents.) Scroll down for these and eight other tremendous Amazon Black Friday deals that'll make cooking a pleasure and help cross names off your holiday list.
Before you get started, make sure you're signed up for Amazon Prime so you can score free two-day shipping. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
So let's get started with the best of the best!
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
You don't have to go to the Culinary Institute to get this stunning Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set. At an unbelievable $420 discount, this all-star team of the kitchen consists of two covered saucepans; two open skillets; a 3.5-quart covered sauté pan; an 8-quart covered stockpot; and steamer insert with lid. Its professional triple-ply construction features a core of pure aluminum and a brushed stainless exterior. And the tight-fitting covers seal in nutrients for delicious results, every single time you cook.
One reviewer raved: "This set makes me feel like I CAN make more than just something to eat. We're actually making delicious meals, and it created a 'drive' to cook better because we know we are capable! I can now see that stainless steel really does cook food better than nonstick."
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Brewer
Keurig. You know it, you love it. You want one. But you barely have room in your kitchen for a coffee mug. Introducing the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer. Its slim shape — less than five inches wide — means it fits anywhere, but it's got every bit as much power as its larger cousins. The matte finish (in Black, Dreamy Blue, Dusty Rose, Oasis, Poppy Red and Studio Gray) makes it look sharp. And the cord storage means a tidy countertop. Just pour in some fresh water and brew a cup between 6-12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods. Fill travel mugs up to seven inches tall. And don't worry about leaving it on when you dash out the door — the K-Mini shuts down after 90 seconds to help save energy.
"The Keurig K-Mini Coffeemaker is everything I expected it to be in both ease of operation and ability to produce a great cup of hot coffee anytime," this coffee drinker reported. "It looks sharp on my countertop and takes up minimal space. Just what I wanted."
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole
Brush up on your French cooking with the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, one of the most versatile kitchen allies you'll ever have. And it's now $20 off! It's suitable for the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and broiler. And with efficient heat distribution, these don’t need much oil compared to other cast iron brands — instead, repeated use builds up a natural patina that helps keep it nonstick.
This supermom wrote: "I gave this to daughter for her birthday, I figured she was worth the best in class. I've had mine for decades now and think it's a great little worker. You will love it, too."
Elechomes XL 18.5 Quart Air Fryer Oven
The Elechomes XL 18.5 Quart Air Fryer Oven is the ideal multitasker. Toaster? Gone. Deep fryer? Gone. Toaster oven? Gone. Dehydrator? Gone! One simple, multifunction, attractive, high-quality appliance to rule them all! You can roast a whole 4-lb. chicken or pizza for two, whip up a plate of fries. It accommodates full meals and can even cook on three racks at once. It has 12 preset functions on its LED touchscreen including chicken, seafood, steak, shrimp and pizza, and you can also set cooking time and temperature. No hassle, no mess. And here's something tasty: It's $93 off!
"It is great for cooking for a family," said this happy customer. "I can cook a 10" pizza, rotisserie chicken and more. It has three racks, so that means a lot of chicken wings or fries. Every vegetable tastes better when air-fried."
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
There are tons of options at your fingertips with the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. This perfect kitchen companion is now discounted $110! There are 12 programmable cooking functions such as Pressure Cook, Air Fry/Air Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Sear/Sauté, Bake, Roast, Broil, Dehydrate, Sous Vide and Keep Warm. Quickly pressure-cook your meals to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air-fried finish. Steam and broil up to eight chicken breasts at once. And if you need some cooking inspo, the Foodi comes with 45 delicious recipes to get you started.
"This has changed the way we cook," said this over-the-moon user. "You can cook practically anything in it. I find it great for cooking side dishes while your main dish is in the oven (e.g., making roasted potatoes while you have a meat dish cooking at low temp in the oven). You can rapidly air-fry french fries, tots, toasted ravioli, crab rangoon, etc. No one will probably ever read this review, given the other 19,000 glowing write-ups, but I felt compelled to add to the positive reviews. If you did read this, I hope it helps you." I did, and it did. Thanks!
Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System with 10 Cup Thermal Carafe
There are many coffee makers out there, but how many brew a superior-tasting blend and have red knobs? And are $139 off? The Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker is all these things and more. It uses the optimal brewing temperature and extraction method and perfect timing to craft a sublime cup of coffee. A built-in scale weighs coffee grounds as you add them to the brew basket to ensure the ideal joe-to-water ratio. Adjustable brew strength from mild to bold puts you in control when you really need a strong cup. Or five. The 10-cup carafe with double-wall construction keeps coffee hot and fresh, and the removable side-access reservoir can be filled right in the sink.
Customers are so drawn to the Wolf coffee make that you'd think it's magnetic. This caffeinated customer who titled their review "My Best Friend" wrote: "Who wouldn't love this? It's everything I wanted AND red knobs. The coffee stays hot but not 'I'm gonna sue you' hot. I love it."
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
With its five program settings (Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning); touchscreen controls giving the machine a sleek silhouette; Variable Speed Control and Pulse features let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe; and an iOS + Android app that offers more than 500 recipes, the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is worth every penny. But now you can save a few pennies because it's discounted $175!
"The best of the best," this Vitamix fan gushed. "I’ve been wanting a Vitamix for a while now, and I’m so happy I finally made the purchase. This thing is a workhorse! As a peanut butter junkie, Vitamix scratches that itch. Ice cream and smoothies are also a breeze.... I was afraid of a learning curve, but the A3500 makes blending so easy. My favorite feature is the set and walk away...or maybe it’s the use of the Vitamix app to control my blend? Either way this thing has changed my nutritional life."
Henckels Statement Kitchen Knife Set
Henckels has been making knives in Solingen, Germany since 1731. So they know their business. And the Henckels Statement Kitchen Knife Set — now discounted an unbelievable $200 — does indeed make a statement. The set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch hollow-edge Santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, sharpening steel, kitchen shears, and a brawny hardwood block to handle them all.
The knives are made of high-quality stainless steel, their fine-edge blades precision cut, and honed for long-lasting sharpness. Naturally they feature Henckels' signature triple-rivet handles, ergonomically curved for comfort. They're dishwasher-safe, though hand washing is recommended.
"I use a knife or tool from this set every day," this Henckel fan reported. "Having a good, solid, sharp knife set in the kitchen is very important if you're preparing fresh food regularly. It saves time and frustration, and it is safer if you have the correct and functional tools. These Henckel knives and the block look good on the countertop."
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
So you love to bake, but the size of your kitchen makes it a bit...unwieldy? Well, say hello to the (now $50 off) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus! It has the same power as the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, but its size makes it easier to move around and it takes up less counter space. Sporting a durable and built-to-last metal construction, this 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl is perfect for smaller yields, though you can mix up five dozen cookies in a single batch. Easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design, because you'll have better access to the bowl. There are 10 speeds for any task or recipe, and it can accommodate more than 10 attachments (sold separately) to make fresh pasta, burgers, veggie noodles, salads and more.
This Mini customer bestowed some maxi love: "The Mini is perfect for everything that doesn't need the capacity of my full-size Kitchenaid. It's great for beating eggs, whipping cream, etc., but it's also ideal for making small-batch cookie dough, dinner rolls, single loaves of yeast bread, crumble toppings, and on and on! Plus, she's pretty!....For those who don't have the space for a full-size mixer, this is the thing!"
Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus
Want fresh pasta but not store-bought "fresh"? Well, use your noodle and pick up Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, now $100 off! It automatically mixes, kneads and creates your favorites — up to half a pound pasta in as little as 10 minutes. Philips also offers room for experimentation, allowing an unlimited number of ingredients like vegetable juices, herbs, and flours to create healthy and delicious gourmet, gluten-free, and colorful dishes. Bring out the best in spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, and lasagna. And hey, gnocchi fans — it also makes dumplings!
This reviewer is still crazy about it after two and a half years. "I'm in love," he professed. "Had it unboxed, in the kitchen, and making pasta within 15 minutes. The water took longer to boil. I made penne and served it with the sauce I had spent the previous six hours cooking. I'm so excited to make lasagna." We are, too!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $500 (was $720), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $80 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $109 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $759), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $85 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $120 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $162 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $800), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $24 (was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Dark Shadows Skull Earrings, $24.50 (was $35), amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Lace Mixed Dress, starting at $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Guess "Basic" Gold 7 Piece Mixed Bangle Bracelet, $13.50 (was $23), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $59 (was $120), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $13 (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2, $34 (was $42), amazon.com
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $56 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $109 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Buy before the frenzy: Amazon's epic pre-Black Friday sale rivals the real deal —from $9
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales
The 'soft and cuddly' cardigan some 16,000 Amazon shoppers love is now $38
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.