Amazon's top Black Friday kitchen deals are here: Up to 60 percent off Cuisinart, Keurig, Ninji, more!

Your kitchen has never looked better. (Photo: Amazon)

A 12-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set that's 60% off? Yes, please. A Vitamix blender that's 25% off? I'll take two. (I have to buy some presents.) Scroll down for these and eight other tremendous Amazon Black Friday deals that'll make cooking a pleasure and help cross names off your holiday list.

So let's get started with the best of the best!

Save $420 on this stainless-steel set. (Photo: Amazon)

You don't have to go to the Culinary Institute to get this stunning Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set. At an unbelievable $420 discount, this all-star team of the kitchen consists of two covered saucepans; two open skillets; a 3.5-quart covered sauté pan; an 8-quart covered stockpot; and steamer insert with lid. Its professional triple-ply construction features a core of pure aluminum and a brushed stainless exterior. And the tight-fitting covers seal in nutrients for delicious results, every single time you cook.

One reviewer raved: "This set makes me feel like I CAN make more than just something to eat. We're actually making delicious meals, and it created a 'drive' to cook better because we know we are capable! I can now see that stainless steel really does cook food better than nonstick."

$250 $670 at Amazon

Giant discount for a mini Keurig. (Photo: Amazon)

Keurig. You know it, you love it. You want one. But you barely have room in your kitchen for a coffee mug. Introducing the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer. Its slim shape — less than five inches wide — means it fits anywhere, but it's got every bit as much power as its larger cousins. The matte finish (in Black, Dreamy Blue, Dusty Rose, Oasis, Poppy Red and Studio Gray) makes it look sharp. And the cord storage means a tidy countertop. Just pour in some fresh water and brew a cup between 6-12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods. Fill travel mugs up to seven inches tall. And don't worry about leaving it on when you dash out the door — the K-Mini shuts down after 90 seconds to help save energy.

Story continues

"The Keurig K-Mini Coffeemaker is everything I expected it to be in both ease of operation and ability to produce a great cup of hot coffee anytime," this coffee drinker reported. "It looks sharp on my countertop and takes up minimal space. Just what I wanted."

$50 $80 at Amazon

These days teal is as hot as a Dutch oven. (Photo: Amazon)

Brush up on your French cooking with the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, one of the most versatile kitchen allies you'll ever have. And it's now $20 off! It's suitable for the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and broiler. And with efficient heat distribution, these don’t need much oil compared to other cast iron brands — instead, repeated use builds up a natural patina that helps keep it nonstick.

This supermom wrote: "I gave this to daughter for her birthday, I figured she was worth the best in class. I've had mine for decades now and think it's a great little worker. You will love it, too."

$349 $370 at Amazon

Gonna fry now! (Photo: Amazon)

The Elechomes XL 18.5 Quart Air Fryer Oven is the ideal multitasker. Toaster? Gone. Deep fryer? Gone. Toaster oven? Gone. Dehydrator? Gone! One simple, multifunction, attractive, high-quality appliance to rule them all! You can roast a whole 4-lb. chicken or pizza for two, whip up a plate of fries. It accommodates full meals and can even cook on three racks at once. It has 12 preset functions on its LED touchscreen including chicken, seafood, steak, shrimp and pizza, and you can also set cooking time and temperature. No hassle, no mess. And here's something tasty: It's $93 off!

"It is great for cooking for a family," said this happy customer. "I can cook a 10" pizza, rotisserie chicken and more. It has three racks, so that means a lot of chicken wings or fries. Every vegetable tastes better when air-fried."

$107 $199 at Amazon

It steams, sears, dehydrates...and dares you to fall in love with it. (Photo: Amazon)

There are tons of options at your fingertips with the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. This perfect kitchen companion is now discounted $110! There are 12 programmable cooking functions such as Pressure Cook, Air Fry/Air Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Sear/Sauté, Bake, Roast, Broil, Dehydrate, Sous Vide and Keep Warm. Quickly pressure-cook your meals to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air-fried finish. Steam and broil up to eight chicken breasts at once. And if you need some cooking inspo, the Foodi comes with 45 delicious recipes to get you started.

"This has changed the way we cook," said this over-the-moon user. "You can cook practically anything in it. I find it great for cooking side dishes while your main dish is in the oven (e.g., making roasted potatoes while you have a meat dish cooking at low temp in the oven). You can rapidly air-fry french fries, tots, toasted ravioli, crab rangoon, etc. No one will probably ever read this review, given the other 19,000 glowing write-ups, but I felt compelled to add to the positive reviews. If you did read this, I hope it helps you." I did, and it did. Thanks!

$140 $250 at Amazon

Here's one Wolf you'll absolutely want at your door. (Photo: Amazon)

There are many coffee makers out there, but how many brew a superior-tasting blend and have red knobs? And are $139 off? The Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker is all these things and more. It uses the optimal brewing temperature and extraction method and perfect timing to craft a sublime cup of coffee. A built-in scale weighs coffee grounds as you add them to the brew basket to ensure the ideal joe-to-water ratio. Adjustable brew strength from mild to bold puts you in control when you really need a strong cup. Or five. The 10-cup carafe with double-wall construction keeps coffee hot and fresh, and the removable side-access reservoir can be filled right in the sink.

Customers are so drawn to the Wolf coffee make that you'd think it's magnetic. This caffeinated customer who titled their review "My Best Friend" wrote: "Who wouldn't love this? It's everything I wanted AND red knobs. The coffee stays hot but not 'I'm gonna sue you' hot. I love it."

$550 $689 at Amazon

Your soup will make them go nuts. (Photo: Amazon)

With its five program settings (Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning); touchscreen controls giving the machine a sleek silhouette; Variable Speed Control and Pulse features let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe; and an iOS + Android app that offers more than 500 recipes, the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is worth every penny. But now you can save a few pennies because it's discounted $175!

"The best of the best," this Vitamix fan gushed. "I’ve been wanting a Vitamix for a while now, and I’m so happy I finally made the purchase. This thing is a workhorse! As a peanut butter junkie, Vitamix scratches that itch. Ice cream and smoothies are also a breeze.... I was afraid of a learning curve, but the A3500 makes blending so easy. My favorite feature is the set and walk away...or maybe it’s the use of the Vitamix app to control my blend? Either way this thing has changed my nutritional life."

$525 $700 at Amazon

Go knives out at your next party. (Photo: Amazon)

Henckels has been making knives in Solingen, Germany since 1731. So they know their business. And the Henckels Statement Kitchen Knife Set — now discounted an unbelievable $200 — does indeed make a statement. The set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch hollow-edge Santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, sharpening steel, kitchen shears, and a brawny hardwood block to handle them all.

The knives are made of high-quality stainless steel, their fine-edge blades precision cut, and honed for long-lasting sharpness. Naturally they feature Henckels' signature triple-rivet handles, ergonomically curved for comfort. They're dishwasher-safe, though hand washing is recommended.

"I use a knife or tool from this set every day," this Henckel fan reported. "Having a good, solid, sharp knife set in the kitchen is very important if you're preparing fresh food regularly. It saves time and frustration, and it is safer if you have the correct and functional tools. These Henckel knives and the block look good on the countertop."

$145 $345 at Amazon

What is mini is also mighty. (Photo: Amazon)

So you love to bake, but the size of your kitchen makes it a bit...unwieldy? Well, say hello to the (now $50 off) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus! It has the same power as the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, but its size makes it easier to move around and it takes up less counter space. Sporting a durable and built-to-last metal construction, this 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl is perfect for smaller yields, though you can mix up five dozen cookies in a single batch. Easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design, because you'll have better access to the bowl. There are 10 speeds for any task or recipe, and it can accommodate more than 10 attachments (sold separately) to make fresh pasta, burgers, veggie noodles, salads and more.

This Mini customer bestowed some maxi love: "The Mini is perfect for everything that doesn't need the capacity of my full-size Kitchenaid. It's great for beating eggs, whipping cream, etc., but it's also ideal for making small-batch cookie dough, dinner rolls, single loaves of yeast bread, crumble toppings, and on and on! Plus, she's pretty!....For those who don't have the space for a full-size mixer, this is the thing!"

$300 $350 at Amazon

Make odles of noodles — even gluten-free ones! (Photo: Amazon)

Want fresh pasta but not store-bought "fresh"? Well, use your noodle and pick up Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, now $100 off! It automatically mixes, kneads and creates your favorites — up to half a pound pasta in as little as 10 minutes. Philips also offers room for experimentation, allowing an unlimited number of ingredients like vegetable juices, herbs, and flours to create healthy and delicious gourmet, gluten-free, and colorful dishes. Bring out the best in spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, and lasagna. And hey, gnocchi fans — it also makes dumplings!

This reviewer is still crazy about it after two and a half years. "I'm in love," he professed. "Had it unboxed, in the kitchen, and making pasta within 15 minutes. The water took longer to boil. I made penne and served it with the sauce I had spent the previous six hours cooking. I'm so excited to make lasagna." We are, too!

$200 $300 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

