Here are 21+ foods to put everything bagel seasoning on, besides avocado toast

If you haven't heard, the single best thing you can add to your culinary creations to take them from "meh" to "wow" is everything bagel seasoning — that is, according to my own cooking trials and tribulations, anyway.

If you aren't familiar with it, everything bagel seasoning is a mix of salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds and dehydrated onion and garlic. Basically, it's all of the spices that make up an everything bagel, if you couldn’t tell by the name.

What's more: it's a lot more versatile than you may realize. So we rounded up some of the best tips on how to use the seasoning to jazz up your dishes.

Where to get everything bagel seasoning

While Trader Joe’s was the first one on the scene with its aptly named Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, the retailer doesn't sell its products online, so you'll have to head to your local store to nab the original. You can find it on Amazon and Walmart, but it's generally sold by third parties for around $10 a jar.

Luckily, several other brands produce the seasoning blend as well.

Walmart's Everything Bagel Seasoning is a bestseller. One happy reviewer shared: "I just bought this yesterday and I am totally addicted. It's the best thing since sliced bread, LOL. This will be a staple in my kitchen FOREVER. It's a MUST buy."

What do you put everything bagel seasoning on?

Back in Oct. 2023, one person asked the Trader Joe's subreddit: "What are foods that Everything But the Bagel [Seasoning] tastes good on that people likely aren't using it for?" The simple question resulted in at least 511 answers — many of them citing avocado toast as a fave.

That said, if you’re just purchasing it now or you already have some at home, you may be looking for some more ways to use your everything bagel seasoning. Take a look below at 21+ of the best ways to enjoy the seasoning blend, with the help of some very enthusiastic Reddit users.

1. Eggs every way

Next to avocado toast, you probably hear people mention putting everything bagel seasoning on their eggs. How so? Every way possible.

“I use it on a hard-boiled egg, with a dash of Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning,” shared one person on Reddit.

“Scrambled eggs sprinkled with [everything bagel seasoning] with Parmesan cheese,” shared another.

2. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are another popular option, although people have a lot of different ways of eating them with the seasoning. All of them seem like great, healthy snack choices.

"I slice up a bunch of cucumber, put it in a bowl with a splash of sesame oil and soy sauce, then sprinkle the EBTB seasoning. It's SO GOOD. I also sprinkle it on tomato slices for a snack as well," wrote one person.

Other prefer mixing their cucumbers and seasoning with cream cheese, with hummus or with Greek yogurt and cherry tomatoes.

3. Salmon and other fish

You can use the blend to season fish, poultry and meat. However, fish is a real standout. Use it as a light crust!

"My roommate makes baked salmon fillets with the garlic spread on it then sprinkled with everything but the bagel spice and it is to die for," shared one lucky roommate.

"I use it to sear ahi tuna and it’s amazing!" wrote another person.

4. Cottage Cheese

Now, if you're not a cottage cheese fan, don't run just yet. Cottage cheese is low in calories, high in protein and the Cleveland Clinic writes in a post that it's "one of the healthiest cheeses you can eat." And if you're still a little skeptical, one Reditt user writes that everything bagel seasoning "makes cottage cheese bearable."

“I put it on cottage cheese with quartered cherry tomatoes! It's so good,” shared one person.

"I make cottage cheese toast, bacon, cut up hard boiled egg, hot sauce (Cholula) and Everything Bagel Seasoning. It's so good," wrote another.

Another person shared: “Mini bell peppers stuffed with cottage cheese and sprinkled with EBTB seasoning." Someone actually called this idea "brilliant."

5. Roasted Vegetables

Of course, you can put any spices on roasted vegetables, but everything bagel seasoning really gives them an extra zing. Reditt users especially recommend trying it on roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini or carrots.

One person shared their favorite veggie-based recipe though, and it sounds incredible: "I like it on roasted eggplant. I half an eggplant, salt to sweat, score the interior, brush with olive oil and then sprinkle the seasoning. Roast at 425 until brown and bubbling on the edges. Serve with thick tuscan bread and hummus or feta spread. Sooo good!"

6. Potatoes

OK, pretty much anything tastes good on potatoes, but everything bagel season tastes especially great on baked potatoes, hashbrowns, mashed potatoes and, of course, french fries. In fact, one person stated simply that they like to put the season on "fries of any kind."

7. Popcorn

Popcorn is an easy food to put this seasoning on. Sprinkle it over simple air-popped kernels for a low-fat, low-calorie snack.

8. Grilled Cheese

Take your standard grilled cheese up a notch by adding this seasoning to the inside of your sandwich or coating the outside of the bread with it.

“I blew my own mind when I coated a grilled cheese in everything seasoning (on the outside with the mayo). It was my favorite thing I have ever made,” wrote one big fan.

9. Pizza

Pizza is a surprising food to put everything bagel seasoning on, but plenty of people on Reditt say you have to try it. If you're making your own pizza at home, one person said that it tastes great baked into the crust.

10. Ramen

Surprisingly, a lot of people sprinkle the seasoning blend over a bowl of ramen. One person said you have to try it with: "Instant ramen. No seasoning. Drain the water. Top with 2 poached eggs and EBTB."

11. Rice

A lot people like their everything bagel seasoning sprinkled over rice, namely because it's sort of similar to furikake seasoning. Furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend consisting of dried fish, sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, sugar, salt and MSG.

"I live in Japan, my family calls it the American furikake," wrote one person.

12. Stir Fry

Furikake is a popular stir fry topping, so it only makes sense to try everything bagel seasoning on it, too. "I put that on any roasted veggies to be honest, but stir fry is where it’s at," explained one Reditt user.

13. Edamame

Edamame is often coated in flaky salt, which is in everything bagel seasoning, so it's not that crazy to try it on the shelled soy bean. Sprinkle a little on and dip your beans in soy sauce for a delicious appetizer or snack.

14. Mac 'n' cheese

Here's a tip: You can make your mac 'n' cheese taste even better (yes, somehow it's possible) with the addition of everything bagel seasoning. Go the extra mile and add in some crunchy fried onions with it, too.

15. Salad

Sprinkle a little bit of everything bagel seasoning over a lettuce salad to make it really pop. It goes especially great with ranch dressing, but no one's stopping you from mixing it with a little olive oil and vinegar too.

16. Tuna Salad

You can put the seasoning on other salads like egg, chicken or tuna salad, too. One Reditt user shared their personal favorite recipe for tuna salad: "Tinned tuna + Greek yogurt + whatever you like in your tuna (celery, egg white, relish, red onion, etc) + EBTB. Mix and put it on toast, english muffin, rice cake + tomato slice. Top with cheese + more EBTB and broil if you want a tuna melt."

17.Celery

Like cucumber, celery is a high-water, low-calorie snack you can dip in creamed cheese or hummus and everything bagel seasoning. Hey, maybe you even want to try it with cottage cheese!

18. Pigs in a Blanket

Dredge your pigs in a blanket in everything bagel seasoning before baking them in the oven and you'll never make them the plain way again. Essentially, it tastes like an everything bagel bun around a mini hot dog.

19. Crescent Rolls

My family and I are big fans of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, and if you use the dough to make your pigs in a blanket appetizer, know that the rolls are good with seasoning sans sausages as well.

Want to try it? "Egg wash brush the dough and sprinkle seasoning before baking," shared one Redit user.

20. Goat Cheese

Now we're getting fancy! One Reddit user shared: "I rolled chevre in it instead of herbes du Provence. It was great." Try it as an appetizer as your next dinner party.

21. Bagels

Finally, yes, you can put it on bagels. Why mess with a good thing? While it seems obvious, one Reddit user's everything bagel seasoning hack is just so smart.

"I have minor disdain for the everything bagels for being so sticky and messy, so I just get plain bagels, slather cream cheese on, and then sprinkle the everything but the bagel seasoning on top so it’s neater but the same effect," they shared.

