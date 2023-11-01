Early Black Friday price chop! This top-rated Henckels knife set is 70% off at Wayfair

What is it?

Few things are as frustrating as using a knife that can barely pierce through a tomato when you're trying to get dinner on the table. If this scenario sounds a little too familiar, it might be time to replace those rusty old blades in your kitchen with a new collection — like this highly rated Henckels Dynamic 12-Piece Knife Set. It comes with a paring knife, serrated utility knife, chef's knife, six steak knives, a sharpening steel, kitchen shears and a sleek wooden block to store everything in. (Partridge in a pear tree sadly not included.) Plus, it's on major discount during Wayfair's Black Friday Early Access sale.

Why is it a good deal?

Henckels is a widely respected brand when it comes to knives, so the fact that you're getting 12 pieces for a mere $64 (over 70% off) is, to put it mildly, mind-blowing. It's tough to find just one quality knife for that price. We scoured the internet to see if we could find a better markdown for this set ... and failed. Most retailers were selling it for over $100, at least, so if you're in the market for some new blades, you'll want to pounce on this sale.

Why do I need this?

Everyone who prepares meals for themselves should have a good set of knives; not that they have to be super expensive, but they should at least be able to do most of the work for you. Using dull knives doesn't only require more effort, it also makes you more prone to cutting yourself, since you'll likely be using a lot of force with less precision. With this super-sharp Henckels set, you'll be able to dice veggies like a pro with ease — and the stainless steel blades are rust-resistant, so you won't have to worry about them losing their oomph for quite some time.

While they were crafted with longevity and durability in mind, they're also lightweight and have ergonomic handles, which offer a comfortable grip to help with stability and confidence while you chop and slice. And rather than taking up a bunch of space in a disheveled drawer, you can keep them right on your counter for easy access — it's such an attractive set, you'll actually want to have it on display.

Form meets function with this popular knife set that'll look great in your kitchen and make meal prep a breeze.

What reviewers say

Shoppers were so impressed by this Henckels knife set, they gave it an impressive 4.8-star average rating.

"These knives are amazing — best set I've ever used!" gushed a satisfied slicer. "They just glide through meats and veggies, cutting effort and prep time. My only complaint is the wooden knife block. The knives are so pointy and sharp that you need perfect precision putting them back in place. If you accidentally miss, the wood gets scratched. On the plus side though, it would be easy to buff and re-varnish if it acquired too many scratches over the years. What truly matters is the value of the knives, and they are top quality!"

"I was gifted this set and badly needed a new one," wrote another fan. "I had an old knife set not from a quality brand; what a world of difference now! Cooking, chopping, etc. has become a breeze and enjoyable! I am looking forward to exploring new recipes in the new year with my amazing new knife set!"

"I’m a kitchen knife fanatic and have a good collection of different brands, but these knives are better than anything I’ve had before," raved a final reviewer. "They look great, I love the dark color block and I haven’t needed to sharpen them yet; these blades really hold their edge."

While the set does come with a sharpening steel, this No. 1 bestselling 3-stage knife sharpener is a smart addition to your kitchen:

One content cook shared: "I've had my poor chef knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade. I just got this sharpener and used the three steps. And I've gotta say I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the price and ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.