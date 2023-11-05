Extra-sharp price drop! This No. 1 bestselling Henckels knife set is down to $101 (over 70% off)
What is it?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, so there's a good chance you've got a lot of holiday cooking coming up — and you'll need the right tools for the job. Well, we've got one word for you: Henckels. The brand has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery, and right now you can snag this No. 1 bestselling 15-piece Henckels Knife Set for an unbelievable $244 off. But we have a hunch this sale won't stick around long, so chop-chop!
The filet mignon of cutlery ... at a ground-chuck price.
Why is it a good deal?
One quality knife can cost as much, if not more, than this entire 15-piece set — and at $101 this is its lowest price ever. Plus, Henckels is quite a respected brand, with over 11,000 five-star ratings to prove it!
Why do I need this?
The handles are perfectly curved to fit comfortably in your hand, while their exquisitely-honed stainless steel blades let you precisely make even paper-thin cuts with ease. The knives are incredibly lightweight and easy to clean. Plus, the blades are both stain- and rust-free so you can wash them by hand or throw them in the dishwasher without worry.
Each set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 3-inch paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in.
What reviewers say:
Choppers...sorry, shoppers...say the set of solid, sharp knives actually makes cooking easier and even safer. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen."
Another called them the “best knives around” before adding, “These knives are easy to hold and are comfortable in your hand. They're by far the best knives I’ve ever used. They bring the quality, durability, comfort and versatility you would expect from a premium knife set."
A third raved: “Everything came out of the box extremely sharp and easy to use. This is a great option for an at-home knife set that is affordable yet still really well-made, with enough different knives for different purposes. As someone who loves cooking, I would easily recommend this set to anyone."
"Great set of knives!" exclaimed a final fan. "We use them every day. We like the weight of the handle and how easily they cut different foods. The only downside is the block, it takes up a lot of room on the counter."
Over 11,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too!
Psst: This No. 1 bestselling Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener makes a great add-on and will keep your prized blades working like new for years to come. It's also on sale!
With this kitchen essential, you can repair, straighten, sharpen and polish your beloved knives to keep them in tip-top shape. It even comes with a cut-resistant glove to protect your hands from nicks.
"I love this so much," wrote one self-described "obsessed" reviewer. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me...It works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
