How you can help plant flowers at Denver’s Civic Center Park

DENVER (KDVR) — Budget cuts have forced Denver to hand over plant duties at Civic Center Park to a nonprofit organization, and now volunteers are needed to get the flowers in the ground.

The Civic Center Conservancy partners with the city to organize events and for the general upkeep of the downtown park.

The organization says it has raised almost $20,000 to plant flowers this year. The money usually comes from the city budget, but was cut this year due to increased spending on migrant assistance in the city.

Now, volunteers are needed to actually plant the flowers in what the conservancy is calling SPARKLES.

There are several flower planting volunteer dates planned over the next few months, with May 23 being the first opportunity from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the SPARKLES volunteer registration website, tools and gloves will be provided and volunteers will also get a t-shirt, light breakfast and bottled water.

While the conservancy has taken over planting duties at Civic Center Park, several other parks around the city including City Park and Washington Park will be without their normal pops of color due to the same city budget cuts.

