Help keep Charlevoix's beaches clean during Earth Day event

Visit Charlevoix will host a beach cleanup on Earth Day, which is April 22.

CHARLEVOIX — An Earth Day cleanup event for Charlevoix beaches will be hosted on Monday, April 22 by Visit Charlevoix, a local tourism organization.

"This community-driven initiative aims to foster environmental awareness and encourage responsible tourism practices," said Amanda Wilkin, Visit Charlevoix's executive director.

The Earth Day cleanup invites residents, businesses and visitors alike to join in the effort to preserve Charlevoix's natural resources. Volunteers will be gathering at Lake Depot Beach, Ferry Beach and East Park from 10 a.m. to noon and Michigan Beach and the Mt. McSauba Recreation Area from 4-6 p.m.

Gloves and garbage bags will be provided by the City of Charlevoix.

"This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and clean up our favorite parks and beaches," said Wilkin. "We believe in the importance of preserving our natural resources and ensuring that future generations can enjoy our pristine landscapes. Visit Charlevoix is committed to promoting sustainable travel, leaving no trace, and encouraging visitors to travel responsibly while visiting our community.”

For those interested in joining the Earth Day cleanup or seeking more information, email info@visitcharlevoix.com or call (231) 547-2101.

