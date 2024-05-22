Hello summer - a reminder of waterfront best practices to preserve Vermont shoreland

Warm days have finally arrived, and residents are ready to be outside at parks, having lunch on a patio and enjoying Vermont's lakes, ponds and rivers. However, water traffic and shoreline activity can come as a detriment to the natural biology of those lakes, leading officials to issue various reminders to ensure maintenance of Vermont's waterfronts.

Waterfront property comes with its perks, but conservation experts and environmentally driven officials are reminding people of best practices this summer season. The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program offers guidance to help property owners and waterfront visitors protect and restore lakeside properties.

The Shoreland Best Management Practices guidance highlights different activities that can improve water quality and the health of lakeshore habitat. Other practices can be found on the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation website.

Waterfront reminders

“Vermonters rely on healthy lakes for clean water, wildlife habitat, property values, and great places to fish, swim, boat and relax,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling said in press release reminding people of best practices. “The Vermont Legislature passed the Shoreland Protection Act in 2014 to allow reasonable development along shorelands while protecting these and other benefits.”

The Shoreland Protection Act regulates new activities in protected shoreland areas. These areas include all land within 250 feet of the average summer water level of a lake that is greater than 10 acres in size.

Under the Act, property owners need a Shoreland Protection Permit to create cleared areas − removing vegetation, including trees, shrubs and disturbances to the natural ground cover − or water-repellant surfaces in protected shoreland areas.

Shoreland property owners can learn what a healthy shoreland looks like, how Vermont manages its public waters and what regulations to be aware of within the Sharing the Edge booklet.

Other best practices that officials are reminding residents and visitors of include:

Planting native trees and shrubs.

Installing rain gardens to absorb runoff.

Improving driveways and pathways.

Creating no-mow zones.

Adhering to no-fish laws.

A sign hanging on a tree at the Salmon Hole Nature Walk informs that the Winooski River is closed for fishing between March 16 and May 31, so lake sturgeon may spawn.

Sydney P. Hakes is the Burlington city reporter. Contact her at SHakes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont reminds of best waterfront practices to help conserve land