Helen Mirren’s go-to beauty secret for ageless skin, hair and nails is on sale for just $16
What is it?
If you’re in the market for an affordable, multitasking beauty product, you’re in luck! The much-maligned castor oil is a surprising celeb-loved skincare staple that's used to promote eyebrow, lash and hair growth, to moisturize skin and to help reduce the appearance of blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles. Helen Mirren shared on her Instagram that she uses it "not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, nails." The queen has spoken.
The glass dropper, lash brush and brow comb make application a breeze!
Why is it a good deal?
While there are a ton of different castor oils on the market, this top-rated option by Kate Blanc can be yours for just $16 — that's the lowest we've seen the price since August.
Why do I need this?
We love this game-changer for its all-natural, cold-pressed and certified organic properties. Plus, it comes in a lovely amber glass bottle and includes a glass dropper to help you efficiently apply the product. Even better, it also comes with a brow wand and lash brush to help you apply the oil to your lash line and brows with ease.
What reviewers say
Helen Mirren isn't the only one using castor oil to improve their hair and skin. Nearly 70,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the Kate Blanc castor oil — some say it's amazing for softening their skin and minimizing the look of wrinkles. “I’m very pleased and surprised that I can see an improvement in my wrinkles this quickly,” wrote one. “I use it morning and night. I have some very deep wrinkles and it’s amazing to see such a difference.”
Other users swear by it for growing hair, eyelashes and eyebrows. In fact, hundreds of shoppers have uploaded before-and-after photos tracing their growth. “No fancy long review needed; just buy it,” urged one. “It makes my hair grow like crazy — my lashes and brows look phenomenal. It is thick but easy to wash out, keeps hair hydrated and the stopper makes it easy to apply."
“Wow, I knew castor oil had a good reputation for growing hair but this product exceeded my expectations,” raved another. “I've been using this on my lashes for less than one week and my lashes and eyebrows have noticeably lengthened and gotten thicker. My eyebrows are regrowing hair in sparse areas!”
While this shopper loves it for lash, hair and eyebrow growth, they do say there is a downside: "The only thing I didn't like about it was how difficult it was to apply to my eyelashes and eyebrows because of the bottle, and because how thick the consistency is."
Ready to try it for yourself? We are!
Castor oil is loved by celebrities and shoppers alike. Said one fan: 'It makes my hair grow like crazy — my lashes and brows look phenomenal.'
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
