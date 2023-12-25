Helen Mirren’s go-to sneakers are comfortable straight out of the box

If you like staying up-to-date with the latest and greatest sustainable fashion finds, you've probably heard of the shoe brand Cariuma. The company's sneakers are not only eco-friendly but also incredibly comfortable and versatile. So it makes sense that the brand's most popular style, the Oca Low Sneaker, has sold out numerous times, racked up waiting lists of thousands of people and has even graced the feet of A-list actress Helen Mirren. (Psst: Even I'm a fan — check out my full Cariuma sneaker review!)

The Oscar winner has been spotted in the popular low-top sneakers a few times, most notably at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where she stepped out in a vibrant green pair. While Helen styled her Cariuma kicks with a pretty printed wrap dress, the simple yet classic design of these canvas sneakers would look good with just about everything, from comfortable leggings to tailored trousers. Similar to other sneaker brands like Converse and Vans, Cariuma’s shoes are unisex (Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Hamm are also fans). The Oca Lows range in size from 5 to 13 in both men’s and women’s sizes, and there are 17 colors and prints to choose from.

The comfy sneakers boast a durable upper made from organic cotton canvas that's breathable and soft against your skin. The rest of the shoe is environmentally friendly too. The vegan insole is made from a mix of cork, bio memory foam and organic mamona oil, while the lining, laces, threads and labels of the shoe are created from recycled plastic bottles. Even better, the sneakers are produced in ethical factories, are shipped using carbon-neutral containers and are delivered in recycled packaging. Plus, for every pair you buy, the company will plant two trees, so you can really feel good about your purchase.

The ever-stylish Helen Mirren is a fan of comfy Cariuma kicks, and so are 16,000-plus five-star reviewers. (Getty)

And Mirren isn’t the only fan of the low-top sneakers. More than 16,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, with many raving about their ready-to-wear-ness. One called them “the best shoes ever” before adding, “I am so happy with these shoes! There’s virtually no break-in period. They’re comfortable right out of the box.”

Another raved, “I own over 20 pairs of shoes, and the quality of this pair gives Nike a serious run for its money. Not only is this shoe ethically made, but the craftsmanship became apparent straight out of the box. A lot of shoe brands take shortcuts, making shoes that wear out in one season, but I can tell this pair will hold up for a lifetime.”

“I love this shoe. I love the look, the color and the amazing footbed that makes it possible to walk in them for hours,” said a third customer.

Though you might think sustainable shoes that are comfortable, stylish and celebrity-approved will set you back a few hundred dollars, not so: These popular sneakers can be yours for just $85. We're willing to bet these will be your go-to kicks.

