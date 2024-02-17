Heart-healthy recipes for the week ahead: Swedish meatballs, Niçoise salad and more

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

This week’s meals center around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats, like extra virgin olive oil. But the theme is convenience, showing you how to nourish your body without spending endless hours in the kitchen.

You’ll find many easy, heart-healthy staples, like eggs, tuna, canned beans, rotisserie chicken and low-sugar barbecue sauce. From a Sweet-Potato Parfait to a Sheet-Pan Salmon Niçoise Salad to Vegetarian Chili and Swedish Meatballs, you’ll enjoy tasty meals that take little effort. Dinners are mainly sheet pan and one-pot meals, and most take less than 20 minutes of work. Enjoy!

What to Eat This Week, February 19, 2024

Start TODAY meal plan February 19, 2024

>>Download this week’s meal plan

>>Join our balance challenge!

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Breakfast

Many people wonder if eggs are okay on a heart-healthy diet. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), they are. Most people can safely eat a whole egg per day or seven per week, though it also helps to include them in a plant-forward diet that limits saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. We featured an easy two-egg scramble on this week’s menu, so you can eat it up to three times and stay within the AHA’s limits.

3-Ingredient Greek Omelet Scramble by Grace Parisi

No need to fuss with an omelet when you get get the same flavor from a scramble. The recipe makes two servings, but you can scale it to eat multiple times over the week. It’ll keep in the fridge for a few days. Serve your scramble with a cup or piece of fruit.

Sweet Potato Parfait by Joy Bauer

Rather than choosing processed carbs, like a bagel, sugary cereal or a piece of white toast, at breakfast, give sweet potato a try. It’s a better choice for taming hunger and giving your body the nutrients it needs to thrive. Meal prep the sweet potato puree in advance and then assemble the rest of the parfait the morning of.

Lunch

Two minimal meal prep options save you time and money this week. The salads will keep in the fridge for several days, so consider making a big batch to use throughout the week.

Edamame-Tuna Salad

Tuna is one of our favorite pantry staples because it’s a quick and budget-friendly source of protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fish fats. Here it's mixed with frozen, shelled edamame, another nourishing meal prep staple. While this recipe serves one, you can easily multiply the servings and make a bigger batch of this salad to enjoy throughout the week. It’ll keep up to four days in your fridge.

Mix 1/2 can tuna, flaked and drained, ¼ cup shelled edamame, frozen and thawed, and ¼ cup shredded carrots with a store-bought vinaigrette. Serve the mixture in a whole-grain pita or over salad greens.

Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad by Gaby Dalkin

Barbecue chicken and quinoa are prepped in advance and then tossed with a few ingredients to create a tasty and filling lunch. If you don’t feel like making the chicken, use a store-bought rotisserie chicken instead. And choose a barbecue sauce with no more than 6 grams of added sugar per serving. You can also swap in unsalted canned or frozen corn for the corn on the cob to streamline the recipe further.

Dinner

This week’s dinner lineup features meals that are full of flavor, but light on hands-on time. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy casserole, a hearty chili or a fish dish that will wow your diners, there’s something for everyone.

One-Pot Vegetarian Chili by Lauren Witonsky

Loads of beans make this chili heart-healthier than a meaty version, but it’s just as hearty, flavorful, and satisfying as a traditional version. Keep the sides simple and serve it with a basic green salad.

Sheet-Pan Salmon Niçoise Salad by Kevin Curry

This is an example of a Mediterranean-style dinner with plenty of heart-healthy fats, from the omega-3s in salmon and anchovies to the monounsaturated fats in the kalamata olives and extra virgin olive oil. And since it’s made on a sheet pan, you can tend to other things while dinner is cooking. One way to fill that time: Prep extra veggies and boil additional eggs to have on hand for the week.

Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Brussels Sprouts by Seamus Mullen

Just 10 minutes of prep and your work is done. Every night should be this easy! Serve your chicken and veggies with a side of the quinoa you batch-cooked to make the Barbecue Chicken Quinoa Salad lunch.

Savory Swedish Meatballs by Joy Bauer

Several swaps make these meatballs healthier than the traditional version. Lean ground turkey replaces the classic ground beef and pork blend. And whole-grain oats replace the usual breadcrumbs. In this case, the creamy gravy is flourless and butterless and uses a small amount of light cream cheese instead of heavy cream. The result tastes indulgent but spares you unhealthy amounts of saturated fat. Serve the meatballs with steamed green beans and brown rice egg noodles.

Slow-Cooker Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole by Casey Barber

Spend 15 minutes chopping and combining ingredients in your slow cooker in the morning, and come home to a comforting casserole later that day. Though the recipe says any type of milk will work, we recommend low- or fat-free milk to keep the saturated fat low. Serve with sautéed green beans.

Snacks

Snacks that contain whole food sources of protein and fiber offer a winning formula that keeps you full for hours. Here are a few ideas:

Apple slices with nutty dip. To make the dip, mix plain Greek yogurt with nut or nutless butter.

Ricotta cheese topped with grape tomatoes.

Red peppers with goat cheese-pesto dip. To make the dip, mix store-bought pesto with goat cheese. Thin with olive oil if needed.

Frozen spiced bananas with tahini. To make, sprinkle cinnamon and cacao powder over banana slices and freeze until firm. Drizzle with tahini.

Baby carrots with hummus.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com