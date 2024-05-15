The healing waters of Excelsior Springs didn’t stop this hotel from burning down—twice

Inside Look is a Star series that takes our readers behind the scenes of some of the most well-known and not-so-well-known places and events in Kansas City. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at InsideLook@kcstar.com.

Third time was the charm for the Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

The first version, completed in 1888, suffered a major fire (with no fatalities) just ten years later. The elegant wooden structure was rebuilt soon after, but that one went up in flames as well.

So in 1912, native limestone was chosen to insure that the hotel (as this postcard says) would remain “fire-proof.”

But why build such a majestic lodge in the first place?

It was all because of the water. The mineral springs from which the city took its name. During the late nineteenth century, the healing powers of mineral springs were sought by many to alleviate all kinds of pains and illness.

The Elms’ guest list included plenty of notables--celebrities, politicians, maybe even a few mobsters (especially during Prohibition) and on election night in 1948, one Harry S. Truman.

Eventually though, the allure of “taking the waters” declined. And years of wear and tear on the building and grounds led to a cycle of closures and re-openings.

But Excelsior Springs and its residents refused to give up.

In 2018, after another round of remodeling, the Elms Hotel & Spa opened as part of the Hyatt Destination hotel chain--offering century-old charm, modern hydrotherapy and paranormal tours too.



