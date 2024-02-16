My Head Is Going To Explode After Seeing These Painfully Awkward Things People Really Thought They Could Sell On The Internet

I'm pretty sure all of us have browsed through Marketplace at some point and stumbled upon truly bizarre items for sale, leaving us questioning the future of this beautiful experiment we call humanity. Here are some of the weirdest things people have seen while shopping online:

1.A bunch of precious artifacts:

Facebook

2.A very gently used couch:

3.A plate of lasagna about the size of a foot:

Facebook

4.A miracle of God:

5.A couple'a cornsters:

Facebook

6.Precisely one right (not left) shoe:

7.A microwave with very, very minor issues:

Facebook

8.The rarest banana:

Facebook

9.An unfinished baby:

Facebook

10.Demonic rocks:

11.Four thousand pennies:

12.Yet another miracle of God:

Facebook

13.Literally just 15 pumpkin stems:

14.The Yeet Machine:

15.A very functional, very stylish grill:

Facebook

16.Literally just a bag of floss picks from CVS:

17.A ring coming from a beloved place:

Facebook

18.A box full of mama's finest beans:

Facebook

19.A combo deal that can't be beat:

Facebook

20.A true work of art:

21.Josh's life essence:

22.A bunch of floor shrimp:

23.A lawnmower that looks like it was pulled straight from Shelob's lair...I'm serious!

Facebook

24.The saddest sign to have to sell:

25.An absolute steal for a dirty, cat-piss-covered couch:

Facebook

26.Joots:

Facebook

27.A Cheeto sold by someone with a firm grasp of the principles of SEO:

28.A buncha dogs:

Facebook

29.Big Simon:

30.A choice we must all make in life:

31.A gem-mint 10 signed Bible:

32.A baby chair that's seen some things...terrible things:

Facebook

33.A beautiful painting of the Messiah chowin' down on a big, fat dog:

Facebook

34.A literal rock:

35.The most terrifying thing of french fries ever assembled:

Facebook

36.A bed that someone seemingly spontaneously combusted in:

37.Ornaments made with love and spaghetti:

38.A very stern gym:

Facebook

39.An expensive hornet's nest:

40.Big Chip:

Folks, do we stan Big Chip? Let me know. u/_teadog / Via reddit.com

41.A gently used iPod:

Facebook

42.The holy grail:

Facebook

43.Some questionable delights:

44.An even more expensive hornet's nest:

Facebook

45.A precision-cut dog bowl holder:

Facebook

46.Bacon as old as time:

47.The most stunning mirror:

Facebook

48.A sandwich that might as well be new:

Facebook

49.Thousands of dollars worth of chili:

Facebook

50.And the MOON:

Facebook