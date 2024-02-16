My Head Is Going To Explode After Seeing These Painfully Awkward Things People Really Thought They Could Sell On The Internet

I'm pretty sure all of us have browsed through Marketplace at some point and stumbled upon truly bizarre items for sale, leaving us questioning the future of this beautiful experiment we call humanity. Here are some of the weirdest things people have seen while shopping online:

1.A bunch of precious artifacts:

Assorted old toilets displayed outdoors for sale, labeled as
Facebook

2.A very gently used couch:

A disgusting couch with many stains, for sale at $665
u/Red-Faced-Wolf / Via reddit.com

3.A plate of lasagna about the size of a foot:

A plate of lasagna with a bare foot next to it for sale for $15
Facebook

4.A miracle of God:

Person holding a cheese curl with a humorous price tag listed as a rare item for sale
reddit.com

5.A couple'a cornsters:

Sale post for
Facebook

6.Precisely one right (not left) shoe:

Person selling one running shoe, misidentified as a left shoe, for $30
Twitter: @louiseh1222

7.A microwave with very, very minor issues:

Microwave on wooden steps, door chewed by a dog, text states it's for sale, and the kid microwaved a phone
Facebook

8.The rarest banana:

A banana with writing on it is labeled as signed by Thomas Edison, with a price of $120
Facebook

9.An unfinished baby:

Baby doll leg for $300
Facebook

10.Demonic rocks:

Whimsical rock art resembling mouths with teeth for sale, grouped on concrete, with a plant pot behind
reddit.com

11.Four thousand pennies:

4,000 loose pennies for sale for $200
u/lil_freyy / Via reddit.com

12.Yet another miracle of God:

Image of a hand holding a thin, elongated crystal-like object. A social media sale post for
Facebook

13.Literally just 15 pumpkin stems:

Ad for 15 real pumpkin stems for sale for $5, available for pick up in South Grafton, displayed on a dark surface
reddit.com

14.The Yeet Machine:

Antique rocking baby cradle for sale, labeled as
reddit.com

15.A very functional, very stylish grill:

Grill made out of a metal fold-up chair for sale for $275
Facebook

16.Literally just a bag of floss picks from CVS:

Bag of CBS floss picks being sold for $5
Twitter: @cyberrrslut

17.A ring coming from a beloved place:

Ring selling for $200 with note,
Facebook

18.A box full of mama's finest beans:

Beans inside an open Band-Aid box, displayed humorously for sale at $50, with a text message inquiry about availability
Facebook

19.A combo deal that can't be beat:

A combination toilet and sink fixture, likely from a jail, for sale, displayed on a gravel surface
Facebook

20.A true work of art:

Chicken tender resembling a human figure next to fries on checkered paper
reddit.com

21.Josh's life essence:

Name tag with
reddit.com

22.A bunch of floor shrimp:

Raw peeled and deveined shrimp on the floor
Twitter: @llisonmickel

23.A lawnmower that looks like it was pulled straight from Shelob's lair...I'm serious!

A lawn mower covered in grass rests in a snowy yard; caption jokes about not used this year due to a friend having a baby
Facebook

24.The saddest sign to have to sell:

<span><a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/delusionalcraigslist/comments/x31od9/only_75/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reddit.com;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">reddit.com</a></span>
reddit.com

25.An absolute steal for a dirty, cat-piss-covered couch:

Sectional couch with cat pee stains —
Facebook

26.Joots:

Vintage jean boots for sale for $20
Facebook

27.A Cheeto sold by someone with a firm grasp of the principles of SEO:

Cheeto
u/Iron_Fist351 / Via reddit.com

28.A buncha dogs:

Text in image:
Facebook

29.Big Simon:

Simon the chipmunk statue selling for $2,000
Twitter: @voguepearls

30.A choice we must all make in life:

Marketplace ad selling a sectional couch reading
u/darkluxio97 / Via reddit.com

31.A gem-mint 10 signed Bible:

Bible for sale for $20,000 in Savannah, Georgia, signed by Jesus with
reddit.com

32.A baby chair that's seen some things...terrible things:

Dirty, stained baby chair selling for $5
Facebook

33.A beautiful painting of the Messiah chowin' down on a big, fat dog:

Painting of Jesus eating a hot dog, which painter is selling for no less than $500
Facebook

34.A literal rock:

Tiny rock being sold as a fossil for $800, down from $1,000
u/SilentEngineer / Via reddit.com

35.The most terrifying thing of french fries ever assembled:

scary french fries mascot
Facebook

36.A bed that someone seemingly spontaneously combusted in:

King-size bed with a mattress with a huge brown mark selling for $270, down from $300
u/terrapintootsies / Via reddit.com

37.Ornaments made with love and spaghetti:

Spaghetti ornaments sealed with epoxy and for sale for $5
reddit.com

38.A very stern gym:

Gym bench press for sale for $200 with notice saying
Facebook

39.An expensive hornet's nest:

$99 hornet's nest
Twitter: @SaraAlfageeh

40.Big Chip:

Big potato chip selling for $50

Folks, do we stan Big Chip? Let me know.

u/_teadog / Via reddit.com

41.A gently used iPod:

Damaged iPod Classic for sale with message option, specifies it's functional and will be cleaned
Facebook

42.The holy grail:

Long McDonald's receipt roll on a bed; a sale listing for $300, humorous intent
Facebook

43.Some questionable delights:

Screen capture of a marketplace listing showing chocolate-covered strawberries on a plate with price and shipping details
reddit.com

44.An even more expensive hornet's nest:

Large hornets' nest inside a white plastic basket for sale, displayed on an online marketplace
Facebook

45.A precision-cut dog bowl holder:

Very roughly constructed wooden dog bowl holder on sale for $10
Facebook

46.Bacon as old as time:

A screenshot of a social media sale post showing uncooked bacon, with a humorous caption about not needing it due to house arrest
reddit.com

47.The most stunning mirror:

Ugly mirror with foam around it for sale for $20, originally $40
Facebook

48.A sandwich that might as well be new:

Hand holding a partially eaten sandwich, shown in a car, with a sales listing for
Facebook

49.Thousands of dollars worth of chili:

Image shows a pickup truck bed filled with numerous cans of Nalley Valley Chilli for sale. Text indicates a bulk sale offer to empty the truck
Facebook

50.And the MOON:

Full moon featured above a screenshot of a messaging app with a humorous attempt to inquire about purchasing the moon
Facebook