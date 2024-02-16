My Head Is Going To Explode After Seeing These Painfully Awkward Things People Really Thought They Could Sell On The Internet
I'm pretty sure all of us have browsed through Marketplace at some point and stumbled upon truly bizarre items for sale, leaving us questioning the future of this beautiful experiment we call humanity. Here are some of the weirdest things people have seen while shopping online:
1.A bunch of precious artifacts:
2.A very gently used couch:
3.A plate of lasagna about the size of a foot:
4.A miracle of God:
5.A couple'a cornsters:
6.Precisely one right (not left) shoe:
7.A microwave with very, very minor issues:
8.The rarest banana:
9.An unfinished baby:
10.Demonic rocks:
11.Four thousand pennies:
12.Yet another miracle of God:
13.Literally just 15 pumpkin stems:
14.The Yeet Machine:
15.A very functional, very stylish grill:
16.Literally just a bag of floss picks from CVS:
17.A ring coming from a beloved place:
18.A box full of mama's finest beans:
19.A combo deal that can't be beat:
20.A true work of art:
21.Josh's life essence:
22.A bunch of floor shrimp:
23.A lawnmower that looks like it was pulled straight from Shelob's lair...I'm serious!
24.The saddest sign to have to sell:
25.An absolute steal for a dirty, cat-piss-covered couch:
26.Joots:
27.A Cheeto sold by someone with a firm grasp of the principles of SEO:
28.A buncha dogs:
29.Big Simon:
30.A choice we must all make in life:
31.A gem-mint 10 signed Bible:
32.A baby chair that's seen some things...terrible things:
33.A beautiful painting of the Messiah chowin' down on a big, fat dog:
34.A literal rock:
35.The most terrifying thing of french fries ever assembled:
36.A bed that someone seemingly spontaneously combusted in:
37.Ornaments made with love and spaghetti:
38.A very stern gym:
39.An expensive hornet's nest:
40.Big Chip:
41.A gently used iPod:
42.The holy grail:
43.Some questionable delights:
44.An even more expensive hornet's nest:
45.A precision-cut dog bowl holder:
46.Bacon as old as time:
47.The most stunning mirror:
48.A sandwich that might as well be new:
49.Thousands of dollars worth of chili:
50.And the MOON: