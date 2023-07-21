Why you can trust us
This office chair with more than 10,000 5-star reviews is down to $100 today at Amazon

Korin Miller
·2 min read
chairs
Choose from these cool on-sale options. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a good office chair is crucial when you have a desk job ... or if you're a student, or if you're the one managing the family's finances, or if writing or designing or gaming are your thing. Without one, you risk putting your back, neck and shoulders through a world of hurt, long after the day is done, and possibly for good. Of course, like most things, quality chairs don't come cheap but, just for today, Amazon is running a one-day sale on the massively popular Hdaba office chairs. You'll save up to $72! There are a number of models on sale, but you definitely don't want to miss these.

Amazon

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair

$100$130Save $30

We love the flip-up arms on this one — they help you scoot close to your desk — and its breathable mesh back that keeps you ventilated and cool while you work. Lumbar support and an ergonomic design add up to a comfortable and healthy way to work. 

$100 at Amazon
Amazon

Hbada Ergonomic Office Chair

$127$200Save $73

This comfy chair comes on caster wheels for easy mobility and features adjustable lumbar support, along with flip-up arms. A breathable mesh back keeps you from overheating while you work.

$127 at Amazon

"This chair is very comfortable and looks very nice," said a satisfied shopper. "It supports my back very well and the seat cushion is one of the better ones — it is soft, but dense enough that it will not bottom out to the point that you will feel the hard bottom surface through it."

"We downsized and I needed to get a smaller office chair," shared a five-star fan. "Criteria is that it had to be cute and comfortable. Cute because my office is now part of the living space and I wanted a good-looking chair. Comfortable because my previous desk chair was a dream in ergonomic comfort. This chair hits all the ticks. It is cute and very comfortable as well as supportive."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

