This office chair with more than 10,000 5-star reviews is down to $100 today at Amazon

Choose from these cool on-sale options. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a good office chair is crucial when you have a desk job ... or if you're a student, or if you're the one managing the family's finances, or if writing or designing or gaming are your thing. Without one, you risk putting your back, neck and shoulders through a world of hurt, long after the day is done, and possibly for good. Of course, like most things, quality chairs don't come cheap but, just for today, Amazon is running a one-day sale on the massively popular Hdaba office chairs. You'll save up to $72! There are a number of models on sale, but you definitely don't want to miss these.

Amazon Hbada Home Office Desk Chair $100 $130 Save $30 We love the flip-up arms on this one — they help you scoot close to your desk — and its breathable mesh back that keeps you ventilated and cool while you work. Lumbar support and an ergonomic design add up to a comfortable and healthy way to work. $100 at Amazon

"This chair is very comfortable and looks very nice," said a satisfied shopper. "It supports my back very well and the seat cushion is one of the better ones — it is soft, but dense enough that it will not bottom out to the point that you will feel the hard bottom surface through it."

"We downsized and I needed to get a smaller office chair," shared a five-star fan. "Criteria is that it had to be cute and comfortable. Cute because my office is now part of the living space and I wanted a good-looking chair. Comfortable because my previous desk chair was a dream in ergonomic comfort. This chair hits all the ticks. It is cute and very comfortable as well as supportive."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum $483 $650 Save $167 See at Amazon

Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $180 $700 Save $520 See at Amazon

Iminso Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $18 $33 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 30VACSFORALL Copied! Code: 30VACSFORALL See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $200 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $124 $180 Save $56 with coupon See at Amazon

ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $180 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Whall 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster $35 $140 Save $105 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for Kitchen $21 $25 Save $4 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat $13 $23 Save $10 See at Amazon

Home

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $36 $42 Save $6 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows $22 $36 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon