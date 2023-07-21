This office chair with more than 10,000 5-star reviews is down to $100 today at Amazon
Having a good office chair is crucial when you have a desk job ... or if you're a student, or if you're the one managing the family's finances, or if writing or designing or gaming are your thing. Without one, you risk putting your back, neck and shoulders through a world of hurt, long after the day is done, and possibly for good. Of course, like most things, quality chairs don't come cheap but, just for today, Amazon is running a one-day sale on the massively popular Hdaba office chairs. You'll save up to $72! There are a number of models on sale, but you definitely don't want to miss these.
We love the flip-up arms on this one — they help you scoot close to your desk — and its breathable mesh back that keeps you ventilated and cool while you work. Lumbar support and an ergonomic design add up to a comfortable and healthy way to work.
This comfy chair comes on caster wheels for easy mobility and features adjustable lumbar support, along with flip-up arms. A breathable mesh back keeps you from overheating while you work.
"This chair is very comfortable and looks very nice," said a satisfied shopper. "It supports my back very well and the seat cushion is one of the better ones — it is soft, but dense enough that it will not bottom out to the point that you will feel the hard bottom surface through it."
"We downsized and I needed to get a smaller office chair," shared a five-star fan. "Criteria is that it had to be cute and comfortable. Cute because my office is now part of the living space and I wanted a good-looking chair. Comfortable because my previous desk chair was a dream in ergonomic comfort. This chair hits all the ticks. It is cute and very comfortable as well as supportive."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$12$20Save $8 with coupon
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$10$27Save $17 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$37$45Save $8 with coupon
Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher$8$13Save $5
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum$483$650Save $167
Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$180$700Save $520
Iminso Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner$50$60Save $10
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$18$33Save $14 with code
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150$200Save $50 with coupon
Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum$150$250Save $100
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$124$180Save $56 with coupon
ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$180Save $70 with coupon
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Whall 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster$35$140Save $105 with coupon
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$12$30Save $18
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for Kitchen$21$25Save $4
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$100$185Save $85
MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat$13$23Save $10
Home
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack$50$100Save $50
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$14$33Save $19 with coupon
Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float$10$13Save $3
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover$25$32Save $7
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$36$42Save $6
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows$22$36Save $14 with coupon
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set$28$40Save $12 with coupon
Yankee Candle Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented 22 oz. Candle$21$31Save $10