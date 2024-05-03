Hats, mint juleps and bourbon: Kentucky Derby experience comes to Worth Ave. in Palm Beach

While the Run for the Roses celebrates its 150th anniversary in Louisville, Kentucky, a celebration closer to home marks five years since its founding.

The Kentucky Derby on Worth party kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Esplanade at 150 Worth Ave., and includes a Worth Avenue passport to shop along the iconic street, cocktails and light bites, raffles, a hat contest and, finally, a live stream of the Kentucky Derby itself.

And while tickets for the event hosted by the Worth Avenue Association are sold out, there's still plenty to see for those who might want to take a self-guided stroll down Worth Avenue on Saturday, organizers said.

As event participants make their way from store to store up and down the avenue, it will be a fashion lover's dream, they said.

Beautiful hats, like this one seen at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day in Louisville, Kentucky, will be worn along Worth Avenue by participants of the fifth annual Kentucky Derby on Worth.

"This event is comparable to the Easter hat parade on Fifth Avenue in New York," Frank Steinhart, president of the Worth Avenue Association, said, adding that women in large, elaborately decorated hats will make their way along Worth Avenue throughout the event.

When Kentucky Derby on Worth began five years ago, it was with a small group of people, organizers said. That number has grown to between 120 and 150, prompting ticket sales to offer a better experience for attendees, they said.

Several retailers along Worth Avenue will have Derby-themed activations for ticket-holders, in honor of the sesquicentennial of the action at Churchill Downs.

Maus & Hoffman partnered with Flowers of Worth Avenue to offer fresh flowers as embellishments for hats. The Carolina Herrera store will serve mint juleps and derby cookies. Bottega Veneta will offer a signature perfume gift plus champagne and sparkling water. Churchill Cigar Co. will serve mint juleps along with Kentucky bourbon and the store's selection of fine cigars.

The hat contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Via Mizner, with prizes from Worth Avenue shops and restaurants. Those who turn in their passports will be eligible for a raffle drawing.

The race will be shown live at 6:30 p.m. at Pizza al Fresco and BICE, organizers said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Kentucky Derby party on Worth Ave. in Palm Beach includes hats, juleps