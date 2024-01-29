Hate changing your shower curtain liner? These genius $7 double-sided hooks make it easy
Undoing each ring when it's time to swap out your shower liner is ... not fun. Those annoying clasps always get stuck, and the shower curtain itself often starts slipping off, so you wind up needing to rehang that, too. If you dread this annoying task as much as we do, you'll be thrilled to know there's a product that makes it so much easier: Titanker's Double Shower Curtain Hooks. A pack of 12 is on sale for as little as $7 at Amazon — nearly 60% off! — so why not save yourself some money and headaches?
Change the liner, keep the curtain ... or vice versa.
Why is it a good deal?
Transforming your bathroom to give it a spa-like vibe can be pretty pricey, and while these hooks won't warm your bath towels, they'll take the stress out of changing out your shower curtain liner. They don't go on sale often, and we don't expect the price to go any lower than this for another few seasons.
Why do I need this?
These top-selling double-sided hooks might seem too simple to have such a large impact, but sometimes the most basic designs offer the biggest rewards. With these, you slide the holes of your shower curtain onto one side, the holes of your liner onto the other, and voilà: Now you can just lift your liner off when it's time for a refresh, keeping the curtain in place. Bid farewell to unnecessary arm strain, since this will cut down on the time it takes you to swap things out. Plus, there are no pesky clasps to deal with, making these shower hooks a breeze to use.
The hooks also have little balls at the top to help them glide effortlessly over the shower rod. (How many times have those flimsy plastic rings gotten stuck to yours?) They're also made from rust-resistant metal to keep them working and looking great for a long time.
Speaking of looking great, these little game-changers are available in 14 colors and finishes, though the shiny nickel finish is currently priced the lowest. From light blue and white to a range of metallics, there are plenty of options.
What reviewers say
It's no surprise that the Titanker Double Shower Curtain Hooks have racked up over 64,000 five-star ratings. Here's what some of their fans had to say:
"These hooks are the best idea anybody has ever had," raved one reviewer. "Soooooo much easier to hang a new shower liner! No more struggling to unclasp the plastic hook. Best money I think I've ever spent."
"Very good value!" added a happy shopper. "The double hook design allows you to launder your curtain without bothering the liner. It also allows you to replace the liner without disrupting the curtain! It gives space between both that allows more air to circulate and less chance for mildew. Love them!"
"Goodbye, sore arms!" exclaimed a relieved customer. "If you are like me, dealing with the hassle of constantly changing out shower curtain liners and shower curtains is a burn for the arms. Love this product, as it makes changing these out much faster, and it has a modern look as well!"
"Easy to set up, exactly as described," wrote a final reviewer. They do warn that "my shower curtains now drag past the end of my step in shower as the hooks are about an inch or two lower than just a basic ring holder." (Good reminder to measure first!)
Nearly 60,000 Amazon shoppers gave these top-selling shower curtain hooks a perfect five-star rating.
Need a new shower curtain liner to go with your hooks? This No. 1 bestseller is just $10 and comes with 175,000 five-star ratings.
Made of eco-friendly PEVA material, this liner will keep your shower fresh and mildew-free. Metal grommets and a trio of magnets ensure that it'll install quickly, slide like a breeze and stay put when you need it to.
"My husband liked it so much he requested that we use this curtain in the future," said this repeat customer. "It really is anti-bacterial and very easy to rinse off. It has held up well without tearing at hooks. I really like the magnets and how easily this curtain sheds water. Also, there was no gassing off when the curtain is new."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
