What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Almond Milk Every Day

This popular dairy alternative comes with some impressive health benefits.

Getty Images

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Cow’s milk is the quintessential drink for dunking cookies, splashing on cereal, and adding to a morning cup of coffee. But for many reasons, more and more people have been choosing plant-based milk instead of the classic dairy option, with sales of plant-based options trending up year after year, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to a 2022 qualitative study in Nutrients, some reasons include ethical concerns, having a dairy allergy, or believing dairy milk is too high in sugar.

If you fall into the almond milk drinking club, you may be wondering if it benefits your health or if, over time, this seemingly harmless habit could wreak havoc on your well-being.

In this article, you will learn all about what almond milk actually is (spoiler: it's not made from "milking" almonds), how it stacks up nutritionally, and whether drinking it is a positive or a negative habit to adopt.

Related: What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Milk Every Day

What Is Almond Milk?

Almond milk is a plant-based alternative to traditional dairy milk, made by blending almonds with water and then straining out the solids. The resulting liquid, which offers a smooth and creamy texture with a slight nuttiness, can be subtly sweet or slightly bitter, depending on whether it's sweetened or unsweetened.

Although it does not exactly replicate the taste of dairy milk, almond milk is still renowned for its unique and pleasant taste. It can be a tasty addition to many recipes, including smoothies, soups and more.

Almond milk, in its most natural form, may be lacking certain key nutrients that dairy milk provides. Thankfully, many brands fortify their almond milk with vitamins and minerals to help reduce the risk of nutritional gaps among those who avoid dairy milk. However, it is important to remember that almond milk may not be nutritionally equivalent to dairy milk, even if it is fortified. A 2023 analysis by the American Society of Nutrition showed that compared to cow's milk, only 12% of the milk alternative products contain comparable or greater amounts of calcium, vitamin D and protein.

Almond Milk Nutrition Facts

Almond milk, especially if it is fortified with nutrients, can provide essential nutrients that support a healthy lifestyle. While different brands may have slightly different nutrition profiles, generally, here is what you can expect from different almond milk choices. And for comparison's sake, we included what you get from drinking a cup of dairy milk, too.

Nutrient 1-cup unsweetened original almond milk, USDA 1-cup vanilla sweetened almond milk, USDA 1- cup 2% dairy milk, USDA Calories 37 91 122 Total Carbohydrates <1 g 16 g 12 g Dietary Fiber 0 g 1 g 0 g Total Sugars 0 g 15 g (15 g added sugar) 12 g (0 g added sugar) Protein 1 g 1 g 8 g Total Fat 3 g 3 g 5 g Saturated Fat 0 g 0 g 3 g Sodium 146 mg 151 mg 96 mg Potassium 76 mg 120 mg 390 mg Calcium 422 mg 451 mg 309 mg Vitamin E 8 mg 7 mg <1 g Vitamin D 2 mcg 2 mcg 3 mcg

In the table above, both of the almond milks are fortified with nutrients. Because of this, the calcium and vitamin D found in each serving are comparable to the quantities found in dairy milk. Almond milk made at home without fortification is unlikely to offer the same similar nutritional composition.

It is also important to highlight that while both sweetened almond milk and dairy milk contain sugar, the sugar found in dairy milk is naturally occurring. Sweetened almond milk contains added sugars. Unsweetened almond milk is free from added sugars and only has naturally occurring sugar. Additionally, almond milk contains far less protein than dairy milk, and both the sweetened and unsweetened varieties contain comparable quantities.

Related: The 7 Healthiest Milks, According to a Dietitian

Health Benefits of Almond Milk

Including almond milk in an overall healthy and balanced diet certainly has its upsides. Assuming you are opting for an unsweetened option of this popular plant-based drink, here are some benefits you may experience when sipping away.

May Boost Your Antioxidants

One unique nutritional feature of almond milk is that it is a source of vitamin E, a nutrient that has antioxidant properties, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In fact, one cup of almond milk contains 8.1 mg of this vitamin, which is around half of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA). In addition to its antioxidant benefits, vitamin E plays a role in immune function and metabolic processes and may help support cardiovascular health.

May Support Your Weight Management Goals

Unsweetened almond milk is relatively low in calories, with only around 37 calories per cup serving. While many factors influence one's weight status, a calorie deficit has shown to be an important one for weight loss, per a 2022 review in Nutrition Reviews. Leaning on unsweetened almond milk instead of a higher-calorie option may help people achieve their weight management goals, in addition to other strategies, such as exercising, eating a balanced diet, and prioritizing quality and ample sleep.

Is a Great Option for Lactose Intolerance

Some people drink almond milk because they have lactose intolerance, meaning their body can’t break down lactose—the natural sugar in dairy milk. Almond milk is lactose-free, making it a simple solution for those who want to drink milk but don't want to experience bloating and gas after drinking it. Still, lactose-free cow’s milk is available for people with lactose intolerance but who want to continue to drink dairy milk as well.

May Improve Your Bone Health

Assuming fortified almond milk is being chosen, this plant-based beverage can be an impressive source of many bone health-supporting nutrients, including calcium and vitamin D.

Calcium is needed to support many functions in the body, such as preventing bone weakness. And vitamin D is critical to bone health as well since it helps with calcium absorption, per the NIH.

May Support Healthy Blood Sugars

Since unsweetened almond milk contains a measly one gram of sugar, it can be a diabetes-friendly milk option that is unlikely to result in a blood sugar spike when it is enjoyed.

May Aid Your Vision Health

Almond milk is a source of vitamin A, an essential nutrient that supports your vision. Along with helping to keep peepers seeing correctly, vitamin A has the added bonus of helping in the wound healing process, per a 2019 article in Nutrition in Clinical Practice.

Related: Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Healthier?



Potential Risks & Precautions

While enjoying almond milk may provide some pretty impressive outcomes, there may also be some potential downsides.

You May Increase Your Risk of Dental Cavities

If you opt for sweetened almond milk instead of unsweetened options, you may increase your intake of added sugars. And "over time, including too many added sugars without brushing your teeth properly can increase the risk of developing cavities," Jack Hirschfeld, DDS, oral surgeon and faculty member at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Dental Medicine.

You May Not Consume Enough Protein

"The biggest drawback to almond milk is that, in most cases, it's not a great source of protein, though the amount varies significantly from brands ranging from as low as 1 gram to as high as 5 grams per cup," Sarah Anzlovar, M.S., RDN, LDN, registered dietitian and owner of Sarah Gold Nutrition, LLC shared. "But even the highest protein options are still lower than the 8 grams you get in cows or soy milk," she added. Because of this, along with some other reasons, the USDA does not recognize almond milk as a nutritionally equivalent "milk" to dairy. In fact, soy is the only plant-based milk that the USDA "counts" as a viable swap for cow's milk.

How to Make Almond Milk

Even though many almond milk options are available at the grocery store, some people like making homemade versions. Making almond milk is surprisingly simple to do. First, combine almonds and water and let it soak overnight. Then, strain the mixture, and there you have it!

Best Ways to Add Almond Milk To Your Diet

Finding ways to add almond milk to your diet is simple to do with a little know-how. Generally, you can enjoy almond milk in the same ways as dairy milk.

Here are some simple ways to include more almond milk in your diet:

Smoothies and Smoothie Bowls: Blend almond milk with your favorite fruits and vegetables for a nutritious smoothie. Try our delicious Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl or Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie. Cereal: Pour almond milk over your cereal instead of regular milk for a healthy breakfast or snack. Coffee and Tea: Use almond milk as a dairy-free creamer in your coffee or tea. Baking: Substitute dairy milk with almond milk in recipes for cakes, cookies and other baked goods, such as our lucious Vegan Carrot Cake. Soups and Sauces: Use almond milk to add creaminess to soups and sauces, like in our Roasted Carrot Soup. Protein Shake: Mix almond milk with your protein powder for an easy post-workout drink. Overnight Oats: Soak oats in almond milk overnight for a quick and healthy breakfast option. These Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats are totally irresistible! Chia Puddings: Make delicious and dairy-free chia seed puddings using almond milk. Looking for inspiration? Give this Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding a try.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does almond milk do for your body?

Almond milk is a nutrient-rich dairy alternative that may offer multiple health benefits, such as supporting your bone health and providing antioxidant nutrients.

Is almond milk healthier than regular one?

Both almond milk and dairy milk offer nutritional advantages. Depending on your nutritional needs and health status, one may be a better option for you than the other one.

Which milk is the healthiest?

Dairy milk and plant-based alternatives could be a great option to support your overall health. Each has unique features and benefits, so every individual should assess what is most important to them to determine which milk choice should end up in their cup.

Are there cons to drinking almond milk?

There are some potential downsides to drinking almond milk, especially if it’s sweetened and not fortified with micronutrients. "Often those who are drinking almond milk daily are avoiding or drastically limiting dairy in their diet," says Kacie Barnes, M.C.N, RDN, registered dietitian and owner of Mama Knows Nutrition. "And while it can be fine to avoid dairy, it can also make it more challenging to meet daily calcium needs" if a person doesn’t choose a fortified option and lacks other calcium food sources.

The Bottom Line

Almond milk can be a healthy and delicious addition to a balanced and healthy diet, and it can be a smart choice for those following a vegan diet or who have a lactose intolerance. Opting for almond milk with no added sugars and fortified with nutrients like calcium and vitamin D can help prevent nutritional gaps and help avoid excessive calories and added sugar intake.

There are some great potential benefits to drinking almond milk every day, so if you are an almond milk fan, feel free to pour yourself a glass and "cheers" to your dairy alternative that pairs perfectly with cereal, coffee and so much more.



Read the original article on Eating Well.