What Happens to Your Body When You Take Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)?

Is this supplement the key to improved energy and heart health? A registered dietitian weighs in.

Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Maybe your doctor recommended you take CoQ10 or your neighbor swears by the supplement for their recent kick of energy. If you’re thinking about taking it (or already are), you’ll want to understand exactly why—and if it deserves a spot in your routine.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)—also known as ubiquinone—is an essential compound required for energy production within your cells. But is it safe to take CoQ10 daily—and should you? And what happens to your body when you do?

Here, we’ll explore the effects of CoQ10 on your body and its numerous potential health benefits. We’ll also discuss the recommended dosage, potential side effects and risks of taking it daily. Read on to discover how this compound works and how it can impact your health.

Related: What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Multivitamin Every Day

Health Benefits of CoQ10

Here’s how CoQ10 works, explains Trista Best, M.P.H., RD, a registered dietitian with the supplement brand Balance One: “CoQ10 acts as an antioxidant, helping to protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals.” Additionally, she says, “It plays a crucial role in generating adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the cell’s primary energy currency.” Your body naturally produces CoQ10, but those levels decrease as you age, and they may also be lower if you have heart disease or take statins to treat high cholesterol.

With that said, if you decide to take CoQ10, here’s a look at four ways it may affect your well-being:

1. It May Support Your Heart Health

If you have certain heart conditions, you may want to ask your doctor if CoQ10 could help you. For example, research suggests that CoQ10 supplementation may benefit those with congestive heart failure by improving heart function and exercise capacity, or the amount of physical exertion someone is capable of.

Additionally, a systematic review found that CoQ10 has been shown to help reduce blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease. That said, Best points out that this supplement is not a substitute for standard treatments for high blood pressure recommended by your health care team, such as prescription medication or lifestyle changes.

2. It May Give You a Little Energy Boost

CoQ10 may play a role in carbohydrate metabolism, which is needed to produce ATP to energize your cells. “CoQ10 supplementation has been associated with improved energy levels and reduced fatigue in some individuals,” says Best. That’s no guarantee, of course. Rather than looking at a supplement as a bandage, if you’re having energy issues, you’ll want to assess your daily habits and see what you may be able to change, such as getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, drinking water throughout the day, exposing yourself to morning sunlight, and eating certain foods (like these fruits!) that provide a natural pick-me-up. If you’re still feeling sluggish after some tweaks, consult your medical provider.

Related: 8 Sneaky Reasons You're Tired That Have Nothing to Do with Sleep

3. It May Help Reduce Inflammation

CoQ10 acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. Antioxidants protect cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals, damage which is associated with disease. “Oxidative stress has been linked to various chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders and aging,” says Best.

4. It Can Support Immune Function

Vitamins C and D, zinc and protein can all help keep colds and other illnesses at bay—and you may be able to add CoQ10 to that list. According to a research review, CoQ10 may rev up the activity of immune cells that help the body defend itself against infection. “Immune cells, such as T and B cells, require energy to carry out their functions effectively, including identifying and combating pathogens like bacteria and viruses,” says Best. “CoQ10 helps ensure that immune cells have the energy they need to perform their roles efficiently,” she explains.

Recommended Dosage and Supplements

While there is no established ideal dose for CoQ10, it’s considered a safe dietary supplement and the generally recommended dosage for adults is 100 to 200 milligrams per day. However, some studies have used higher doses, up to 300 to 400 milligrams daily, for certain conditions, such as congestive heart failure and hypertension, so talk to your doctor about the ideal dosage for you depending on your health background.

When choosing a CoQ10 supplement, opt for a reputable brand that uses a form of CoQ10 called ubiquinol, which studies show is more easily absorbed by the body than ubiquinone. “CoQ10 supplements are available in various forms, including capsules, softgels, powders and oral sprays,” says Best. “The absorption and bioavailability of CoQ10 can vary depending on the formulation, so it’s important to choose a high-quality supplement from a reputable source to ensure optimal absorption and effectiveness.”

Look for supplements that have a third-party testing certification, such as from the NSF, which reviews the label to ensure that what’s listed is in the bottle and the formula is free from contaminants.

Related: These 7 Supplements Can Be Toxic If You Take Too Much

Potential Side Effects and Precautions

CoQ10 is considered generally safe when you take a recommended dose. However, mild side effects like insomnia or digestive issues may occur. Additionally, CoQ10 may interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners like warfarin (Coumadin), insulin and some cancer treatments. Even though supplements like CoQ10 are easily available to buy over-the-counter, it’s a good idea to ask your pharmacist if adding CoQ10 to your current lineup of medications will cause any interactions.

The Bottom Line

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a popular supplement that offers potential health benefits for heart health, energy production, antioxidant support and immune function. It is considered generally safe, though it can lead to minor side effects such as gastrointestinal discomfort and insomnia. As always, consult with a health care professional before starting any new supplements, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any downside to taking CoQ10?

“CoQ10’s side effects are relatively uncommon, and most people can tolerate CoQ10 supplementation well,” says Best. However, some people may experience mild side effects, such as insomnia or digestive issues. “If you experience any unusual or severe symptoms after taking CoQ10, discontinue use and consult with a health care professional,” she says.

What to avoid when taking CoQ10?

Like any supplement, avoid taking high doses of CoQ10 without medical supervision, as this may lead to potential side effects. Additionally, CoQ10 may interact with certain medications like blood thinners, so talk to your health care provider if you’re taking any medications.

What organs does CoQ10 help?

Since CoQ10 is essential for energy production within cells, it primarily helps organs that require a lot of energy, such as the heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas.



Read Next: 5 "Bad" Things You Should Be Doing for Better Immune Health, According to Health Experts

Read the original article on Eating Well.