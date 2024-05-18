What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, May 19

Lacey Spring Fun Fair: The Lacey Spring Fun Fair is celebrating 36 years of free activities, entertainment, and more for families. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. There will be wild rides, live performances, vendors, and food concessions. Admission is free.

Low-cost vaccination clinic in Rochester: North Beach PAWS’ first low-cost pet vaccination clinic of 2024 is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at The Feed Bin, 7505 183rd Ave. SW, Unit A, Rochester. Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. The core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies, FVRCP, and flea treatment for cats. North Beach PAWS is a private, all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter based in Hoquiam. The owner of Rochester’s Scatter Creek Animal Clinic, Dr. Erin Ruminski, will assist at the clinic.

SOGO Spring Concert: The Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia’s spring concert will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. It will feature several soloists. Sky Lin, cello, will perform Élégie by Fauré, and the Concerto for Trombones by Leyden shows off the entire trombone section. Music Director Cameron May leads the Conservatory Orchestra, rounding out the season with music from Tower of Power and John Williams. The 18-member SOGO Brass Choir opens the concert with various traditional and not-so-traditional works for brass conducted by Greg Allison. The audience will also enjoy the Academy and Debut Orchestras performing familiar works from orchestral literature. Tickets are $8-$23.

Colvin Ranch open house and farm tour: Colvin Ranch is hosting an open house at their historic ranch in Tenino, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The ranch is home to some of the last remaining native prairies in Southwest Washington, and you’ll get to see how they use conservation grazing practices to protect the native plants and animals that live alongside their livestock. Free activities include ranch tours, a prairie walk with native plant experts, kids activities, and live music from Oly Mountain Boys. The ranch is located at 16816 Old Highway 99 SE in Tenino.

Home & Garden Show in Elma: The 25th Annual Home & Garden Show hosted by the Master Gardeners Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will be at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds in Elma on Sunday. Admission and parkinng are free. The fairgrounds’ Pavilion will be packed with vendors offering inspiring, useful, and creative items for homes and gardens. Master Gardeners will be hand to give help and advice at the Plant Clinic. And there will be a Kids Activity Center as well as refreshments. Guest speakers are scheduled throughout the day to give “how to” presentations and workshops. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Olympia Teeny-Tiny Zine Fair: Olympia Zine Fest will return with a full weekend fest in May 2025, but to tide zine lovers over is this smaller, one-day event. It will be held inside the Olympia Timberland Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, offering a tabling expo, DJs, activities, a raffle, and more. For more information, check out the website.

Runway Revolution fashion show: Thurston County Inclusion has planned this fashion show to celebrate individuality and breaking down barriers in the world of fashion. Witness runway showcases featuring models of all abilities strutting their stuff with confidence and style. The event begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Woman’s Club Of Olympia-Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St SE, Olympia. Visit the website to learn more.

Monday, May 20

Lacey All Abilities Community Forum: Join the city of Lacey’s Equity Commission at a fourm where people impacted by various impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions — such as those related to vision, movement, remembering, communication, hearing, mental health, and social interactions — can share their perspectives with the city. The panel features speakers from North Thurston Public Schools, Senior Services for the South Sound, InterCity Transit, and DSHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. The forum runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE. To request an accommodation, contact the city by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at 360-412-2891 or COE@CityofLacey.org.

Tuesday, May 21

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 1 p.m. Tuesday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. to get a link to register, email ThurstonMasonShiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

StoryOly “Forced”: StoryOly is a live, oral storytelling competition that happens the third Tuesday of each month at the Brotherhood Lounge. 119 Capitol Way N, Olympia. The event starts at 7 p.m., but arrive early to get a seat. Cost is $5-15 at the door, but no one is turned away for lack of funds. The general public (21+) is invited to tell a personal true story on stage based on the monthly theme, which is “Forced” in May. Each teller is rated by a group of 3 volunteer judges selected from the audience the night of the event. The winner of each monthly slam wins a cash prize, a StoryOly Tee Shirt and qualifies to participate in the StoryOly season finale, The Grand Slam. Stories must be true, 8 minutes or less in duration.

Wednesday, May 22

A Community Conversation with Mónica Guzmán: The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound is hosting a Community Conversation to support a vision in which everyone in the region has the opportunity to thrive in communities that are sustainable, equitable, and resilient. In selecting the theme, the Foundation was struck by the trend of increased polarization locally and nationally. Mónica Guzmán, a journalist and author dedicated to fostering conversations across divides, is the featured guest. Join community members from all around our region for a fireside chat where Guzmán will be interviewed by Renee Radcliff Sinclair, president and CEO of TVW and board member of the Community Foundation. The event begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia; doors open at 6:30 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the event. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth and students plus service fees.

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 6:30 p.m. is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link, email thurstonmasonshiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Thurston Conservation District public hearing on rates and charges: Thurston Conservation District’s proposed system of rates and charges public funding is the linchpin for the district to deliver conservation services at a county-wide scale. Share your comments on the district plan from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thurston Conservation District offices, 582 Tilley Ct SE, Suite 152, Tumwater. Written public comment will also be accepted through 4:30 p.m. May 24, and may be mailed to TCD (582 Tilley Ct SE, Suite 152, Tumwater, WA 98501) or sent to publiccomment@thurstoncd.com. Find more information, testimonials, and rates and charges Frequently Asked Questions on the conservation district website.

Saturday, May 25

Square dancing at the Hands On Children’s Museum: Join dancers from Olympia Area Square Dancers Inc. as they show off their moves at 1 p.m. Saturday. Watch their fancy footwork, or try it yourself. The event is free with admission or membership to the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Online reservations recommended.

Chibi Chibi Con anime festival: This free, student-produced convention will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at The Evergreen State College. Fans of games, comics, domestic animation, cosplay, J-pop, and Japanese fashion will find themselves at home. The festival is family-friendly and no registration is needed.

