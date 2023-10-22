The mega-popular Hanes hoodie is on sale for just $14 — that's 40% off!

What is it?

Fall is that special time of year when you have no idea what the temperature will be — especially from one day to another. It can feel like you're somehow always dressed inappropriately. Well, you no longer have to play the role of a meteorologist (unless you are one) thanks to the Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie — perfect for layering or on its own, this go-to starts at only $14.

Why is it a good deal?

Amazon is offering the popular Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie at a 40% discount! So you might want to take the opportunity to stock up, especially since it comes in six other colors like Black, Pink and Navy (prices vary by color). And there are a lot of chill times heading your way. Also, it's a great way to treat yourself before the crush that is holiday shopping!

Why do I need this?

The Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie is the perfect swap for your favorite cardigan — you can throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top without sacrificing style. It's made with breathable cotton in slub knit that gives it texture. The fabric is also lightweight without being gauzy, so it's not bulky — a feature some of the 32,000+ five-star fans rave about.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

It's also versatile, so even if you're staying close to home, you can wear it pretty much anywhere, anytime.

Make this your 'everywhere' hoodie this fall.

What reviewers say:

The breeziness of this hoodie makes it portable — one adventurous shopper takes hers everywhere. "I throw them in my tote and they travel around the world," she wrote.

Because it's cotton, there might be some shrinkage — shoppers suggest sizing up, especially if you like a loose fit.

"I've bought three of these in the last few months," shared a happy shopper. "I can't believe how practical they are! I wear one of them most of the time––around the house, for a walk, painting outside, even for a lunch date with friends. I didn't have high expectations because of the bargain price, but am so thoroughly happy!"

"I’m a huge fan of this hoodie," gushed another five-star fan. "It’s lightweight and I think the slub white is great paired under a jacket for fall. I’m on my second one because I wore the first one out! I put it on over workout clothes, on the plane, or movie theater etc. for the price and quality this will continue to be my staple."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, 5-Pack $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $26 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift $15 $33 Save $18 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask $13 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, 2-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $60 $110 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $19 $44 Save $25 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $26 $53 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack $21 $41 Save $20 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $12 $48 Save $36 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker $40 $55 Save $15 See at Amazon