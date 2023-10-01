The Hanes top-selling hoodie on Amazon is a fall 'staple' and now only $14

What is it?

Early fall is that special time of year when you just have no idea what the temperatures will be — especially between morning and afternoon. It can feel like you're somehow always dressed inappropriately. Well, you no longer have to play the role of meteorologist (unless you are one) thanks to the Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie — perfect for layering or on its own, this go-to is now only $14.

Why is it a good deal?

Amazon is offering the popular Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie at a 40% discount! So you might want to take the opportunity to stock up, especially since it comes in six other colors like Black, Pink and Navy (prices vary by color), and there are a lot of chill times heading your way. Also, it's a great way to treat yourself this fall!

Why do I need this?

The Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie is the perfect swap for your favorite cardigan — you can throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top without sacrificing style. It's made with breathable cotton in slub knit that gives it texture. The fabric is also lightweight without being gauzy, so it's not bulky — a feature some of the nearly 30,000+ five-star fans rave about.

It's also versatile, so even if you're staying close to home, you can wear it pretty much anywhere, anytime.

Make this your 'everywhere' hoodie this fall. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

The breeziness of this hoodie makes it portable — one adventurous shopper takes hers everywhere. "I throw them in my tote and they travel around the world," she wrote.

Because it's cotton, there might be some shrinkage — shoppers suggest sizing up, especially if you like a loose fit.

"I've bought three of these in the last few months," shared a happy shopper. "I can't believe how practical they are! I wear one of them most of the time––around the house, for a walk, painting outside, even for a lunch date with friends. I didn't have high expectations because of the bargain price, but am so thoroughly happy!"

"I’m a huge fan of this hoodie," gushed another five-star fan. "It’s lightweight and I think the slub white is great paired under a jacket for fall. I’m on my second one because I wore the first one out! I put it on over work out clothes, on the plane, or movie theater etc. for the price and quality this will continue to be my staple."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

