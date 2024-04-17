Hanceville's Grilled Cheese Festival returns May 25

Apr. 17—For the fourth consecutive year, Hanceville is keeping it cheesy. City organizers have officially set the date for the 2024 installment of the 4th annual Hanceville Grilled Cheese festival, which will take over the city's historic downtown Saturday, May 25.

An all-day event that runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Grilled Cheese Festival doesn't put a complicated spin on its name — though some of the ooey-goey creations that competitive chefs cook up for the occasion do tend to venture far beyond the boundaries of simple bread and cheese.

Launched in 2021 by a downtown business owner, the festival has been an annual hit that attracts locals and out-of-towners alike, featuring a bragging-rights contest to name the best grilled cheese sandwich as well as tons of food trucks, music, kids' activities and plenty of pop-up shopping.

At its regular meeting, April 11, the Hanceville City Council approved the closing of Commercial Street as well as intersecting side streets to make way for the event. Admission to the festival is always free of charge and organizers are accepting entries for vendors and sponsors who'd like to take part (contact Friends of the Festival at friendsofthefestivalal@gmail.com or 205-249-5588 for more information.)

In other business, the council:

* Tabled consideration of an annexation and zoning ordinance that proposes bringing property identified as a potential subdivision development into the city limits.

* Tabled, until its next meeting, consideration of a franchise agreement between the city and signal provider Spectrum.

* Heard a staff report comparing city spending for the current fiscal year against the spending set forth in the city's 2023-2024 annual budget.

* Approved the minutes of the council's March 28 regular meeting.

The next meeting of the Hanceville City Council will be Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Hanceville City Hall. A 5 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.

Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.