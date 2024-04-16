Ham with Cherry-Pineapple Glaze Is Perfect For Easter Dinner
Yields: 12-16 servings
Prep Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 3 hours 45 mins
Ingredients
1
6- to 8-pound fully cooked boneless ham
1 1/2 c.
packed dark brown sugar
1
20-ounce can pineapple slices, drained, juice reserved (about 3/4 cup)
1/2 c.
maraschino cherries, plus 1/4 cup juice from the jar
2 tbsp.
grainy or dijon mustard
1/4 c.
apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 tsp.
paprika
1/2 tsp.
ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp.
ground cloves
Directions
Let the ham sit at room temperature 1 hour before baking. Preheat the oven to 325 ̊. Score the top and sides of the ham with a sharp knife in a diamond pattern, 1/8-inch deep. Line a roasting pan with foil and set a roasting rack in the pan. Position the ham scored-side up on the rack, then add about 1/2 inch of water to the bottom of the roasting pan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake until the ham is warmed through, about 12 minutes per pound (1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 35 minutes).
Meanwhile, for the glaze: Combine the brown sugar, pineapple juice, cherry juice, mustard, vinegar, paprika, cinnamon and cloves in a medium pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a gentle boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the glaze is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.
Remove the ham from the oven and uncover. Increase the oven temperature to 375 ̊. Brush the ham with one-third of the glaze. Use toothpicks to attach the pineapple slices all over the top and sides of the ham. Use toothpicks to stick the cherries in the center of the pineapple slices. Return the ham to the oven, uncovered, and bake until the ham looks glossy, about 15 minutes.
Brush with another one-third of the glaze and bake 15 minutes, then brush with the remaining glaze and bake 15 more minutes. Let the ham rest at least 15 minutes before slicing.
