Ham with Cherry-Pineapple Glaze Is Perfect For Easter Dinner

Yields: 12-16 servings

Prep Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 3 hours 45 mins

Let the ham sit at room temperature 1 hour before baking. Preheat the oven to 325 ̊. Score the top and sides of the ham with a sharp knife in a diamond pattern, 1/8-inch deep. Line a roasting pan with foil and set a roasting rack in the pan. Position the ham scored-side up on the rack, then add about 1/2 inch of water to the bottom of the roasting pan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake until the ham is warmed through, about 12 minutes per pound (1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 35 minutes).

Meanwhile, for the glaze: Combine the brown sugar, pineapple juice, cherry juice, mustard, vinegar, paprika, cinnamon and cloves in a medium pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to a gentle boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the glaze is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Remove the ham from the oven and uncover. Increase the oven temperature to 375 ̊. Brush the ham with one-third of the glaze. Use toothpicks to attach the pineapple slices all over the top and sides of the ham. Use toothpicks to stick the cherries in the center of the pineapple slices. Return the ham to the oven, uncovered, and bake until the ham looks glossy, about 15 minutes.