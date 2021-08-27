Halsey, 26, talks about being treated like a ‘teen mom’ after announcing their pregnancy

Halsey is speaking out about feeling judged by the public after she announced her pregnancy in January.

Earlier this year the singer, who uses they/her pronouns, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ender, with their partner Alev Aydin.

Halsey, who wrote her latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, while pregnant, explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she felt prepared to become a parent, but that other people had doubts.

“I'm 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I'm financially independent, I'm pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it," they explained. "And I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times."

The “Graveyard” singer shared that people criticized that she wasn’t married and said that she still had “so much to do” in her career before becoming a mom. Yet Halsey noted the flip side had they waited too long to start a family.

"But then, there's also, 'She worked too hard, she never had a family. She's going to die alone. She was too obsessed with work, she never found someone,'" Halsey pointed out. "'It's a shame she's not going to have any kids, her career's not going to hold her at night.' OK. So nothing. So f*** 'em and I just was like, I'm going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me."

Halsey has been open about wanting to become a mother and has shared that she suffered multiple miscarriages over the years. The artist was previously diagnosed with endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue grows outside the uterus, which could make conceiving a child all the more difficult.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she told The Guardian of losing her pregnancies. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

She added that the fact that motherhood was still a possibility for them was “a miracle.”

No matter what the public had to say about their parenting decision, Halsey is clearly over the moon about motherhood. They recently shared a photo of themselves breastfeeding baby Ender — while sporting cheetah print.

"Welcome to the jungle," Halsey captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the "Bad At Love" artist shared throwback maternity pic, writing in the caption, "My fav belly pic I never posted. Miss it already!"