Halsey explains decision to not attend Met Gala: ‘I only had my baby 7 weeks ago’

Halsey spoke out about why she didn't attend the Met Gala on Monday night, sharing with fans on Twitter that parenting her new baby took priority of the evening.

"I’m still breastfeeding," the singer (who uses both she/they pronouns) wrote in a since-deleted response to someone who asked about their absence on the red carpet. "I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more 'American fashion' than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth."

Halsey explains their decision to not attend the Met Gala. (Photo: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The new mom, who gave birth to baby boy Ender on July 17, hasn't seemed to take much of a break since, having released an album and film just over one month later. They haven't shied away from sharing the difficulty in being a working mom, either.

"Welcome to the jungle," Halsey captioned a photo breastfeeding their baby while on set of a photoshoot for their beauty line about-face.

When it came to the Met Gala, she said that there wouldn't have been an opportunity to pump as needed.

"I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful. I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me," she wrote, later clarifying that the event would have been a nine-hour ordeal, as opposed to leaving the baby for a quick three-hour appearance elsewhere. "I’m sorry I don’t know why I have to explain this."

While it's not the first time that the singer has spoken out about the difficulty of living up to the industry's expectations while being a first time mother, Halsey did end up deleting all three of the tweets and issuing two tweets Tuesday morning about her intentions of engaging in the conversation.

"None of my tweets last night were intended with venom," the first read, before continuing, "I often treat this space as a means of having conversations with you all in a candid way but the consequences for the people I respond to are imbalanced and unfair. We can talk about all things art and keep it light moving forward."