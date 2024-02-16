Halle Berry uses this luxurious lip mask for softer, plumper lips — and it's only $17

I don't know about you, but dry winter weather really does a number on my lips. No matter how much water I drink or how often I apply lip balm, I feel like my lips are constantly dry and chapped. This nourishing lip treatment helps a lot, but I've been researching more options to keep my pout soft. That's how I stumbled upon this Instagram post of Halle Berry using the Knesko Amethyst Hydrate Lip Mask. If it's good enough for her, surely it's good enough for me, right?

Saks Fifth Avenue Knesko Amethyst Hydrate Lip Mask One shopper's rave review speaks for itself: "Winter is HARSH in Northwest Indiana. But this lip mask is a massive savior. Once a week and my lips are like new!" $17 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Knesko is a relatively new skin-care brand, but it already has a bunch of famous fans. In addition to Halle Berry, stars including Sharon Stone, Jessica Alba and Pamela Anderson have all been known to use Knesko's products.

The lip mask Berry snapped a pic of herself using is one of the brand's popular products that's sold at stores including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. It's infused with nourishing ingredients like amethyst powder, squalene and marine collagen to make your lips softer, smoother and more moisturized, but it also has plumping power. Also on deck: sodium hyaluronate, which can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

If you're like me and desperately want something to keep your pout looking and feeling supple and kissable, then consider taking a cue from Berry — someone who clearly knows a thing or two about taking top-tier care of herself. While $17 may seem expensive for a single lip mask, this isn't a product you'll need to use every day. Instead, it's an investment that you can add to your beauty regimen once a month or so to give your lips the TLC they deserve.

In case you're wondering, Berry is wearing Knesko's Nanogold Repair Face Mask in that same Insta photo. It's pretty pricey at close to $40 per mask, but if you're looking to treat yourself to a little self care, this is definitely the way to do it.

