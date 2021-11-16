Halle Berry, 55, shares sultry new Instagram snap: 'That after glo!'

Halle Berry wowed fans with her latest Instagram photo. (Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Halle Berry underwent a gritty transformation for her role as a hardened MMA fighter in Bruised — which marks her directorial debut — but the Oscar winner hasn't left her glam Bond girl persona behind.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old star shared a sultry shot of the Asian-inspired outfit — a black and gold kimono robe cinched at the waist with a gold serpent-accented obi — she wore for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.

As Kimmel himself noted during their conversation, Berry was looking "beautiful and dressed up" — a stark contrast to her latest action role.

Berry captioned her provocative pic — which sees her looking down at the camera in her plunging top — "That after glo!" Fans — including singer Kelly Rowland — couldn't help but agree.

"Queen," MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez commented, while one follower praised Berry's "endless beauty."

"Yes ma'am," read another comment.

But despite her movie star good looks and beauty queen background, the former Miss USA first runner-up shared in a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview that she wants to push back against preconceptions about her appearance — including the assumption that "this package that I walk around in spares me any real-life situation."

"Beauty is so subjective, but that word has been tagged to me since the beginning of my career," she said. "And so I've had to work really hard to dispel what beauty is and what beauty does and what beauty can do."

