Halle Berry does victory dance to celebrate 'Bruised': 'When you find out … your film is #1 in the U.S.'

Halle Berry's latest film Bruised is making waves and the actress is ready to celebrate (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA)

Halle Berry is doing her victory dance.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old shared a video of herself dancing to H.E.R.'s new single, "Automatic Woman," from the soundtrack of Berry's latest film — and directorial debut — Bruised, while rocking a black jumpsuit. Holding up a drink as she showed off her moves, the A-lister had a lot to celebrate.

"When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate … this is bound to happen. #tipsy #bruisedsoundtrack," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments to congratulate the veteran actress.

"So proud of you!!!!!" Niecey Nash said.

"THATS RIGHY GIRLLLL CELEBRATE!!" Kelly Rowland wrote.

"YAAAAAAASSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!" Taraji P. Henson proclaimed.

"Pure Awesomeness, U DID THAT!!!" A fan declared.

"You’re still on your throne, sit comfortably!" A commenter added.

This has been a milestone year for the Oscar winner. Fresh off the success of her new movie, Berry just signed a multi-film deal with Netflix. A month ago, Berry suddenly began receiving what some felt was past due praise for her formally infamous Catwoman role. As many social media users were (re)discovering the 2004 film, which at the time was panned by critics and bombed the box office, Berry herself was surprised and thankful for the newfound love.

"I'm seeing all the Catwoman love everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago?" she asked humorously in a tweet.

I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago 😂 https://t.co/NI8oKeKsDT — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 26, 2021

Berry even made a cameo in a now-viral video with Saweetie, who dressed up as Berry's version of the DC Comics character where the actress seeming passed the torch to the young rapper.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Berry admitted that it was tough being blamed for the film's shortcomings.

“I worked really hard to be a Catwoman," she said. "I learned capoeira. I did the work,” Berry said. “The disheartening part was I didn't direct it, I didn't produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it. But for all these years I have carried I think, you know, the weight of that film. And whatever success it had or didn't have, somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. But it really wasn't my fault. But I've been carrying it."

She even suggested she'd reprise the role with one caveat — she had to direct the film.