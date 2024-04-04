After half century, Springtime Tallahassee hopes to be the city's 'best birthday celebration'

Springtime Tallahassee was born out of fear.

In April 1967, the Florida Legislature proposed to move the state capital to Orlando. While it never passed, “the threat of moving the capital sent a cold chill through Tallahassee, where the loss of state government would have been an economic disaster,” wrote Democrat writer Gerald Ensley in 2013.

Later that year, businessman Homer Brinkley brought up the idea of the city hosting a spring festival at the annual chamber of commerce meeting. Spring is widely regarded as the season when Tallahassee shines the most, especially with the blooming Japanese magnolias and azaleas outlining yards and bordering streets.

Sean Marston, current day president of Springtime Tallahassee, agrees.

"The colors, the flowers, the weather. We're rolling out of the winter months, and we have beautiful blue skies," he said. "It makes you happy. It puts a smile on your face."

“A festival would showcase Tallahassee at its best, advertise its assets and persuade legislators there was no reason to ever move the capital,” Ensley wrote.

This weekend, Springtime will celebrate its 56th year. The two-day event kicks off with a concert Friday night in Kleman Plaza. On Saturday, the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. but the Jubilee in the Park takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown in Chain of Parks, College Avenue, Adams Street and Duval Street.

"The festival regularly seems to occur on one of the first great weather weekends of the year," Ensley wrote in 2015. This weekend promises the same — a partly cloudy Saturday in the low 70s.

A North Gadsden Street Japanese magnolia tree blooms Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

This year's parade features large floats from local Springtime krewes and krewes from all over the state, including Bradenton, Panama City, Ft. Walton and Tampa.

Parade goers this year can also expect to get handed a commemorative bicentennial coin along with the typical Mardi Gras beads.

Because it's Tallahassee's Bicentennial, Mayor John Dailey will be the grand marshal, and a section of the Jubilee in the Park will be focused on the history of the city, featuring the Tallahassee Historical Society, Visit Tallahassee and the John G. Riley House.

Groups and organizations take to Monroe Street tossing candy and beads as they participate in the annual Springtime Tallahassee parade Saturday, April 1, 2023.

"We're very excited to be the parade to help the city celebrate its bicentennial," said Sean Marston, president of Springtime Tallahassee. "We're trying to make the best birthday celebration the city of Tallahassee has ever had."

Springtime Tallahassee hasn’t been without controversy, however. For years, its membership was not racially diverse, and the parade’s original frontman, Andrew Jackson, drew ire from protestors who criticized the festival’s celebration of someone who owned slaves and displaced and killed Native Americans.

The former U.S. president owned roughly 160 slaves and signed the Indian Removal Act, also known as the "Trail of Tears,” which displaced an estimated 60,000 Native Americans and is blamed for 3,000 deaths between 1830 and 1850.

Protesters at Springtime festival - Tallahassee, Florida. 1990

In 1999, Springtime Tallahassee decided to relegate Jackson from the head of the parade to the first third. Twenty years later, Jackson’s float was officially retired from the parade.

Joel Jarrett, president of the Board of Directors for Springtime Tallahassee in 2020, said the decision was based on "everything going on in the world."

"We wanted to be more inclusive," Jarrett told the Tallahassee Democrat that year.

Senator Mallory Horne in Andrew Jackson costume and Senate President Dempsey Barron at Springtime Tallahassee - Tallahassee, Florida. 1976.

This story is part of TLH 200: the Gerald Ensley Bicentennial Memorial Project. Throughout our city's 200th birthday, we'll be drawing on the Tallahassee Democrat columnist and historian's research as we re-examine Tallahassee history. Read more at tallahassee.com/tlh200. Ana Goñi-Lessan can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Springtime Tallahassee hopes to be city's 'best birthday celebration'