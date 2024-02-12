Hair today, gone tomorrow: Snag this 'godsend' permanent hair-removal tool while it's a smooth 70% off

Something we can all agree on: Unwanted body hair is frustrating. Sure, you can wax and shave regularly, but who has time for all that? That's why a growing number of people are turning to intense pulse light (IPL) hair removal. This technology zaps unwanted hairs permanently, saving you a ton of time, money and aggravation. You could have this procedure done in a salon, but it's going to cost you. Here's a better option: The top-selling XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device, which is marked down by just about 70% on Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

An average IPL session costs anywhere from $700 to $1,000+, depending on the state you live in and if you can use insurance. That's not a cheap treatment to commit to, especially when it's not a one-and-done thing. So snagging a top-rated at-home device for $63 (down from $200)? That's a no-brainer.

Why do I need this?

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Use it on your legs, your armpits ... anyplace, really. Flip between five power levels (start at level one and work your way up) to get the removal oomph you're after. The XSoul is a pleasure to grip — your hand won't cramp up while you get down to business.

You can even choose between a continuously flashing auto mode for spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits, or a single-flash manual mode for more sparsely hairy areas like your back, chest, stomach, arms and legs. According to the brand, "Treated hairs naturally fall out over the course of a few days to one to two weeks." Impressive!

Get ready for smoother skin — at a sweet discount. (Flawless tan, not included.) (Getty Images)

What reviewers say

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device has a wild 141,000 five-star fans. "Money well spent!" said one bald-faced fan. "This is by far the best product I have used. ... I noticed an immediate [decrease] in growth of my hair. As a woman, having hair on my chin is horrible and very hard to maintain. I did not have the regular whiskers — I had the thick, dark hair that has gotten worse since my second child. I’m so happy to have found this product and feel a whole lot more confident about myself."

A fellow happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."

Why not make it a family affair?! "I have been using this on my wife's legs," reported a shopper. "First off, you don't see results until four weeks into the treatment. And my wife's leg hair is pretty thick and it grows back daily. By four weeks, my wife's leg hair took 2 to 3 days to grow back, and during those days it was baby butt-smooth..." The reviewer later wrote an update: "We have been using this for a few months to a year now. It's been awesome. ... Anyway, my wife has stopped growing hair almost completely."

Take it from this reviewer: "Are you tired of the excessive peach 'fuzz'? Well, no worries, Sasquatch — this device ... has worked wonders. I had to brag about it..."

"Actually works! But time-consuming," a final shopper mentioned. "The one downside is it takes a while to do everything — for me, it was 45-50 minutes for lower legs, armpits and bikini line."

