Is Hailey Bieber bringing back the granny headscarf?

The likes of Megan Fox, Amelia Gray, Taylor Swift and sooo many more of our favourite celebs all headed to the Coachella 2024 festival over the weekend. While the A-List attendees took in mega-watt performances from the likes of Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse – fresh off the back of giving birth to her and Robert Pattinson's first child, no less – and even Paris Hilton, who took to the stage for a surprise guest performance, we, on the other hand, were treated to a never-ending stream of festival outfit inspo.

However, no one served more lewks over the three days than Hailey Bieber. Her debut outfits were what we've come to expect from the Rhode beauty founder, trend-led and oozing laid-back, cool-girl vibes. But she made a serious style swerve in her final 'fit for the festival, donning an actual granny headscarf.

@haileybieber - Instagram

A go-to accessory of little old ladies across the UK and perhaps most famously associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Hailey Bieber bringing back the granny headscarf was not on our 2024 Bingo cards. And yet, that's exactly what she did.

Wearing a navy and cream New York Yankees branded bomber jacket layered over a white crop tank top and paired with wide-leg trousers, Hailey added a red and blue Fila baseball cap on her head. Opting for more is more, she proceeded to tie a leopard-print scarf over the top of her hat, knotting it neatly under her chin.

Gold oversized stud earrings added to the Pat Buther vibe of the outfit, with black rectangular sunglasses completing the look.



Hailey's husband Justin Bieber shared his own post from Coachella, with one photo in the carousel giving a head-to-toe look at the outfit in full. It's not not a look, but the jury's still out on whether granny headscarves will be catching on with those under the age of 45 anytime soon.

