Gwyneth Paltrow says 'conscious uncoupling' is why she's still friends with her exes

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the reason she’s still friends with her exes.

On Dec. 16, the Goop founder answered fan questions from her Instagram DMs. One of the questions was about whether or not Paltrow stays friends with her exes.

The Glee alum wrote back, "Pretty much. I really believe in conscious uncoupling. When you spend meaningful time with someone, it’s nice to have it morph into friendship. I don’t want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it).”

Paltrow has been credited with popularizing the term "conscious uncoupling," which was coined in 2009 by author and marriage and family therapist Katherine Woodward Thomas. In 2014, the actress announced her split from then-husband Chris Martin via her lifestyle site, with a personal post titled with the phrase.

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate,” Paltrow wrote. “We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate."

She added that she and Martin "always will be a family," and said that in many ways they are "closer that we ever have been."

"We are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time," the Se7en star wrote. "We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

Martin and Paltrow married in 2003. The couple share two kids, Apple and Moses. Paltrow was previously engaged to Brad Pitt and later dated Ben Affleck for three years. The actress is currently married to producer Brad Falchuk.

"I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with," Paltrow told British Vogue in September.

The lifestyle guru does seem to be on good terms with her exes. In July, an Instagram fan asked Paltrow how she felt about Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's elopement. Paltrow answered “Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them.”

In June, Paltrow interviewed Pitt about his clothing line. During the interview, Pitt said, "It’s lovely to have you as a friend now. And I do love you.” The actress responded, "I love you so much."

During her Q&A on Instagram, the Iron Man star also answered a fan who asked for her tips to staying positive.

"I am a deeply optimistic person and I think that impacts having a positive outlook on life," the mom of two shared. "I think the reason I have a positive outlook is because I try to have a really strong relationship with my body – my self, my relationships and a higher power. Those three things make everything fall into line and I think it gives me a baseline of positivity."

