Guy Fieri Reveals That He Won’t Pass Down His Fortune To His Sons

After a recent Guy Fieri interview, let's just say that it's a good thing Hunter Fieri is following in his father's footsteps in TV. Guy just revealed that he has no plans on passing down his fortune to his two sons. More specifically, the Food Network star won't be dishing out his fortune without Hunter (27) and Ryder (17) putting in serious work.

Guy dropped the bombshell while speaking with Fox News. He shared that it was his father who instilled the same hard-working mentality into him.

"I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been…that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me,’” said the 55-year-old chef.

Although the newly engaged Hunter has amassed quite the resume already—he interned at the Caesar's restaurant group and released an independent film project—Guy shared that Ryder isn't quite as enthusiastic.

“My youngest son, Ryder, is a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, or you know, going to graduate in the spring,” Guy explained. “And he’s like, ‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’"

We're rooting for you, Ryder!

