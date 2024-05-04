The city of Gulf Breeze celebrated the grand opening of the new welcome area for Shoreline Park South on Thursday evening.

Surrounded by miles of greenways, blueways, boardwalks and trails, the welcome area is intended to provide an outdoor seating area and centrally located education center for trail users. The welcome area includes a fireplace, swings and benches, and is accented with reclaimed bricks that are estimated to be at least a century old.

Shoreline Park is a hub for paddle sports, hiking, fishing, picnicking, boating and much more. The city of Gulf Breeze was awarded a grant by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that will allow for a host of other improvements at the park.

According to Shoreline Park Blueways Plan & Recreational Fishing Upgrades Plans released in January 2023, the grant will be used for renovated boat launches, a new floating pier and kayak launch, a new fish cleaning station with ice, vending and frozen bait machines, improved parking and security features and more.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze opens Shoreline Park South welcome area