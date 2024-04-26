Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of April 26

NC SciFest continues, bringing loads of STEM fun for all ages. Find plenty to do all month long with WNC Parent’s full May calendar coming May 1 at wncparent.com – plus summer plans for Pigeon Forge, new children’s books, tips to calm and even avoid tantrums, and more!

April is NC SciFest Month. Look for STEM and science events all month long. For details, visit ncsciencefestival.org.

Parents Night Out is 5 – 8:45 p.m. April 26:

Ferguson Family YMCA (31 Westridge Market Place, Candler) – Kathy Lehman, klehman@ymcawnc.org, 828-575-2929.

Hendersonville Family YMCA (810 6th Ave. W., Hendersonville) – Adriana Argueta, aargueta@ymcawnc.org, 828-697-9622

Reuter Family YMCA (3 Town Square Blvd., Asheville) – Brittney Gasperson, bgasperson@ymcawnc.org, 828-210-2263

If you chose to bring a snack for your child, the snack must be nut free. An extra change of clothes (and prepared bottles for infants) are recommended. Member cost is $30, nonmember cost is $50.

The Moppets One Act Festival is April 26 – 28 at Attic Salt Theater. For tickets and details, visit our.show/moppetsoneacts24.

Space Day is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 27 at PARI: Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute. The event is free and open to the public. The event includes kid-friendly activities, a galaxy walk and more. Tickets for planetarium shows are $5 each. For details, visit pari.edu.

Mountain Science Expo is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 27 at the North Carolina Arboretum. This full day of family-friendly science and fun features hands-on demonstrations, guided programs and local STEAM exhibitors. Meet local wildlife, design your own inventions, and explore the art and science of azaleas. The event is free with a parking fee of $20 (free for members). Get a parking waiver at local participating libraries by checking out a science book while supplies last. Visit ncarboretum.org.

Looking ahead:

May the 4th Be With You is 4 – 10 p.m. May 4 at Downtown Cary Park. The event is free and includes entertainment options, including Star Wars trivia, crafts, photo opportunities with characters (costumes encouraged!), food trucks, and live entertainment. The full event schedule is at downtowncarypark.com/things-to-do/calendar/w_may-the-4th-be-with-you.

Girls on the Run Spring Season Celebratory 5K is 8 – 11 a.m. May 5 at Tanger Outlets Asheville. For details and registration, visit gotrwnc.org/5k.

Artisphere is May 10 – 12 in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. The festival includes arts, food, music and more. Kidsphere activities, including crafts, music and more, are available throughout the weekend. For details, visit artisphere.org.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of April 26