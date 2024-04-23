A guide to Milwaukee-area farmers markets open in 2024

Spring signals the start of the farmers market season with local growers bringing freshly picked produce and other agricultural products to parks and parking lots in Milwaukee and nearby counties. Some markets offer live music, ready-to-eat snacks and beverages, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants. Talk to a farmer, support small businesses, and use this roundup to explore a market near you.

Milwaukee County

Brown Deer Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, June 26-Oct. 23. Village Park & Pond, 4920 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer.

Cathedral Square Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 2-30, July 21-28, Aug. 4-25, Sept. 8-29. Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St., Milwaukee.

Enderis Park: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 16-Sept. 15. 2938 N. 72nd St., Milwaukee.

Fondy Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11-June 29 (early season); 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, July 6-Oct. 31 (regular season); 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Nov. 2-16 (late season). 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee.

Fox Point Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 15-Oct. 12. North Shore Congregational Church parking lot, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point.

Greendale Downtown Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 15-Sept. 28 (no market Aug. 10). Village Center, on Broad Street between Northway and Schoolway, Greendale.

Greenfield Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May-Oct. (no market May 26). Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield.

Hartung Park Farmers Market: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 19-Sept. 25. On Menomonee River Parkway at Keefe Ave., Wauwatosa.

Jackson Park Farmers Market: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 13-Oct. 3 (no market July 4). Jackson Park, 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee.

Oak Creek Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 11-Oct. 19. Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek.

Riverwest Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, June 2-Oct. 27 (no market July 7). 2700 N. Pierce St., Milwaukee.

Shorewood Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 16-Oct. 27. Access from the south end of Estabrook Park, 4100 Estabrook Parkway, Shorewood.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 30-Oct. 3. Bucyrus Commons, 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee.

South Shore Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June-Oct. South Shore Park, 2900 S. Shore Drive, Milwaukee.

Tosa Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 1-Oct. 12. Along the Oak Leaf Trail, 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa.

West Allis Farmers Market: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4-Nov. 30 (no market July 4 and Nov. 28). 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis.

Whitefish Bay Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 15-Oct. 26. Night markets are held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 29, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21. Aurora Health Center parking lot, 325 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay.

Waukesha County

Brookfield Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 4-Oct. 26. Brookfield Central High School, front parking lot, 16900 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield.

Delafield Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 4-Oct. 26. Fish Hatchery Sports Complex parking lot, 417 Main St., Delafield.

Dousman Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, May 8-Oct. 16. St. Mary’s Church parking lot, Highways 18 and 67, Dousman.

Menomonee Falls Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5-Oct. 16 (no market July 3); and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, July 14-Sept. 15. Village Park, N87-W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls.

Mukwonago Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, May 15-Oct. 9. Field Park, Highway 83 and NN, Mukwonago.

New Berlin Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 4-Oct. 26. City Center, 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin.

Oconomowoc Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 4-Oct. 26 (no market July 27). Bank Five Nine campus lot, 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.

Pewaukee Farmers Market: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 15-Oct. 16. Galilee Lutheran Church, N24 W26430 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee.

Waukesha Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 4-Oct. 26. Along the Fox River, Waukesha State Bank employee parking lot, St. Paul Avenue and Madison Street.

Ozaukee County

Cedarburg: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24. Redeemer Lutheran Church, W76 N627 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg.

Port Washington: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 15-Oct. 26. Main St., Port Washington.

Saukville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Sundays, June 16-Oct. 13. American Legion Post 470, 601 W. Dekora St., Saukville.

Thiensville Village Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18-Oct. 8. Village Park, 250 Elm St., Thiensville.

Washington County

Germantown Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 4-Oct. 26. Germantown Village Hall parking lot, N112 W17001 Mequon Road, Germantown.

Hartford Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 18-Oct. 26. Hartford Recreation Center/Schauer Arts Center parking lot, 125 N. Rural St., Hartford.

West Bend Farmers Market: 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, May 18-Oct. 26. Main St., West Bend.

Racine County

Market at Wehmhoff Square: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 2 to Oct. 31. Washington and Pine Street, Burlington.

Great Lakes Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 5-Aug. 25. Milaeger’s, Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine.

Racine HarborMarket: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 30, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22. Monument Square, downtown Racine.

Sturtevant: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 3-Nov. 4. Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand St., Sturtevant.

Village of Waterford Market: 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, June 3-Aug. 26. Ten Club Park, 101 S. 1st St., Waterford.

Kenosha County

Kenosha Public Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 11-Oct. 26. On lots adjacent to the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Kenosha.

Kenosha HarborMarket: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 11-Oct. 26. 2nd Ave. and 56th St., Kenosha.

Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, June 16 and 30, July 14 and 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22. Prairie Springs Park, on the Western shore of Lake Andrea, 10023 Park Drive, Pleasant Prairie.

Walworth County

The Market at Tower Park: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 6-Sept. 19 (no market July 4). Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

East Troy: 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays, June 7-Oct. 4 (no market July 5 and Aug. 30). Honey Creek Collective, N8030 Townline Road, East Troy.

Elkhorn: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 25-Aug. 31 (no market July 6). Veteran’s Park, on Wisconsin Street between Walworth Avenue and Court Street, Elkhorn.

Genoa City: 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, May 24-Sept. 27. Veteran’s Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Lake Geneva: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, May-Oct. Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Whitewater City Market: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7-Oct. 29. Historic Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Jefferson County

Watertown: 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, May 7-Oct. 29. Riverside Park, 850 Labaree St., Watertown.

Dodge County

Downtown Beaver Dam: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May-Oct. Corner of Spring Street and Henry Street, Beaver Dam.

Fond du Lac County

Downtown Fond du Lac: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 18-Oct. 26. On Main Street, from Forest Avenue to Western Avenue, Fond du Lac.

Sheboygan County

Elkhart Lake Farmers & Artisans Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 25-Oct. 5. Rhine and Lake Street, Elkhart Lake.

If your farmers market is not on this list, send the information to jsfeat@journalsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A guide to Milwaukee-area farmers markets open in 2024