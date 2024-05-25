Guide: Memorial Day 2024 festivals, parades and ceremonies

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Memorial Day weekend is a chance to honor those in the U.S. military who lost their lives serving this country.

People across the country will be honoring Memorial Day on May 27 with parades, ceremonies, events and more, and Northeast Ohio is no exception. Here is a look at some of the events happening in Northeast Ohio this Memorial Day:

Parades & Ceremonies:

Aurora Memorial Day

The American Legion and VFW host services at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on May 27 starting at 10:15 a.m. It’s followed by a procession to Aurora Cemetery.

Avon Lake parade and ceremony

The parade is 10 a.m. on May 27 followed by a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Bath Memorial Day observance

An annual recognition of veterans with speakers, patriotic music, and a U.S. Air Force fly-over will be on May 27 at noon at Bath Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Brecksville parade and ceremony

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on May 27 at city hall.

Broadview Heights parade and ceremony

The parade begins at the Crossings Shopping Center on May 27 at 11 a.m. The parade will continue to the community amphitheater where there will be a memorial ceremony.

Bedford parade and ceremony

The parade starts on May 27 at 10:15 a.m. at Bedford City Hall.

Elyria Memorial Day parade and ceremony

The Elyria Council of Veterans is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m., just before the parade begins at 10 a.m. on May 27.

Euclid Memorial Day parade

The parade starts at Lakeshore Boulevard and runs down 222nd Street to City Hall starting at 10 a.m.

Graveside services will be at Euclid Cemetery starting at 8 a.m., followed by graveside services at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Independence Memorial Day Services

Services begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 27 at the Veterans Monument on Public Square. Then, there’s a procession to Maple Shade Cemetery.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Independence High School Marching Band will hold a hot dog cookout at Discount Drug Mart.

Lake View Cemetery

The ceremony on the iconic Cleveland cemetery is at 10:30 a.m. on May 27. It is free, but registration is required and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Painesville Memorial Day parade

The parade will be held on May 27 starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will go from Riverside Cemetery to Evergreen Cemetery.

Mentor Memorial Day parade & ceremony

The City of Mentor will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Mentor Cemetery on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be proceeded by a parade that will start at 9:30 a.m. at Heinen’s parking lot.

North Canton Memorial Day parade and ceremony

The parade, hosted by the North Canton Lion’s Club, will be held on May 27 starting at 9 a.m. on Main Street. It will be followed by a Memorial Day Ceremony at Bitzer Park starting at 10 a.m.

North Ridgeville Memorial Day parade

The parade is at 9:45 a.m. on May 27 at the North Ridgeville High School. It ends at the senior center with a service from the North Ridgeville Lions Club and VFW Post 9871.

Shaker Heights Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

The services start at 9 a.m. on May 27 at city hall, followed by the parade down Van Aken Boulevard to the Van Aken District.

Vermillion boat parade

The boat parade will take place on the Vermillion River on May 27 from 11:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Warrensville Heights parade

The Warrensville Heights parade begins at 10 a.m. on May 27.

Uniontown parade, ceremony and car show

The day begins with a free pancake breakfast from 7 – 10 a.m. After, the Memorial Day parade will begin at Green High School with festivities continuing at noon for the Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, followed by a Car Show and Picnic.

University Heights Memorial Day parade

The University Heights Memorial Day parade is the longest-running eastside parade in Cleveland, according to the city’s website. This year, the parade will step off at 11 a.m. on May 27 with a ceremony afterward.

Festivals & Events:

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is home to this event from May 24 to May 27. All weekend, enjoy ribs, activities and music.

Canton Memorial Day Flea Market

On May 25 and May 27, the Canton flea market will be open with around 1,000 vendors that sell everything from produce to antiques and collectibles

Memorial Day nature play

The Cleveland Metroparks West Creek Reservation will host indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts, nature crafts, and a naturalist-led exploration table from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Annual Tremont Greek Festival

For food, music and entertainment all Memorial Day weekend, head to the Tremont Greek Festival from May 24 at noon – May 27 at 7 p.m.

Kick off the summer at Crocker Park

Crocker Park will have shopping, events and attractions all summer starting on Memorial Day weekend with the block party and Crocker “Bark” 5k.

