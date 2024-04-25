GuChanYa Pastry to open second location in Attleboro Mother's Day weekend: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, GuChanYa Pastry has announced that second location will soon be opening in Attleboro. Plus, stop by Stoneforge for a specially curated dinner, or try ice cream nachos at Frates Drive-In, and much more.

Let’s dig in:

Guchanya Pastry recently opened in the old School Street Bakery location in Taunton.

GuChanYa Pastry to open second location in Attleboro

A local business is growing.

GuChanYa Pastry, 219 School St., Taunton, will be opening a second location, and on a special day, too.

The second location, at 679 Washington St., Attleboro will be opening Mother’s Day weekend, according to a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

They thanked their supporters, and invited them to check out the bakery’s new location when it opens.

Frates Drive-In, 1423 Somerset Ave., Taunton.

Get ice cream nachos at Frates Drive-In

Do you like ice cream?

How about nachos?

If you answered yes to those questions, you’re bound to enjoy this.

You can now order ice cream nachos at Frates Drive-In, 1423 Somerset Ave., Dighton.

Scoop up some vanilla soft serve with waffle-cone “chips,” and enjoy this treat drizzled with all sorts of sweet syrups, and dusted with flavorful toppings.

Star Wars Day: Iconic Star Wars blue milk is now available at grocery stores. Here's where to get it.

Best of the Best Wine Dinner at Stoneforge Publick House

Stoneforge Publick House, 90 Paramount Dr., Rayham, is hosting a Best of the Best Wine Dinner on Tuesday, April 30.

They’ve put together a special menu of curated dish and wine pairings.

Dishes will be prepared by Executive Chef Fabricio Campos, and featured wines are selected by Deutsch Family Wines. Wines served at the dinner will be available for sale by the bottle.

Michaela Bowen will be the speaker.

The menu is five courses.

Starting things off is the appetizer sampler: assorted mushroom ravioli with brown butter crab beurre blanc, and bang bang lobster, served on lettuce, paired with a Girard Sauvingon Blanc from California’s Napa Valley.

Josh Chardonnay is paired with a poached pear salad. The pears are poached in red wine, and served with mixed greens, candied pecans, goat cheese, marinated tomatoes, and croutons, with a cider vinaigrette.

Choose between two entrees.

Gruyere-encrusted halibut is paired with a Josh Pinot Noir. The fresh fish is served with rock shrimp hash and tomato basil butter sauce.

Beef Wellington is served with asiago creamy mashed potatoes, French carrots, and a red wine demi-glace. That dish is paired with a Josh Cabernet Sauvingon.

Desserts are paired with Josh Zinfandel, Reserve, and bourbon-barrel aged Josh Prosecco. Choose from berry mille-feuille, creme brulee, or strawberry shortcake.

Guests should arrive at 6:45, and dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Reservations are required; call 508-977-9840.

'HEART of MA': Rehoboth artist adds beautiful twist, extra dimension to state emblems. Can you spot it?

Lobster wontons at Barrels & Boards

Check out the weekly specials at Barrels & Boards, 1285 Broadway, Raynham.

This week’s special starters are lobster wontons, and steak and cheese egg rolls.

Entrees include a bone-in short rib, boneless ribeye, and strawberry spinach salad.

The featured dessert is bourbon pecan pie.

Put together an office luncheon from Seafood & Cones

Having an office get-together?

Seafood & Cones, 77 Broadway, Raynham, offers an office luncheon.

Get lobster and chicken salad lettuce wraps, plus potato salad, coleslaw, Caesar salad, fruit salad, and s’mores cookies and brownies.

Call 508-386-8610.

HomeRootts Bistro opening for lunch on Thursday and Friday

Fans of HomeRootts Bistro, 16 Wareham St., Middleboro, will get to spend some more time with them.

The bistro is opening up for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Their full menu will be available for dine-in, take-out, or DoorDash.

Call 774-213-9100.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or newsroom@tauntongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Eats: GuChanYa Pastry to open new Attleboro location