Gucci FW24 Is All About Subverting Expectations

"Seek a small subversive gesture. View things from a perspective different from what is presumed most appropriate, not following the rules. This is my way of dreaming, without hurry, visualizing and stratifying aspirations as if they were the bricks of a house," begins Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno, in the show notes for his second collection, which took place today at Milan Fashion Week.

He continues, "In my fashion as in my dreams, the exercise is the same. Search within the folds for a void that wants to be filled. Look at the detail very closely, before feeling free to back away in pursuit of a broader perspective. Capture the extraordinary where the ordinary is expected. My dreams, as with my fashion, always converse with reality. Because I am not searching for another world to live in, but rather of ways to live in this world."

Who: Solange, Kirsten Dunst, Salma Hayek and Olivia Rose were some of the celebrity names in attendance at this season's show.

See: Delicate and dainty dresses were paired with heavy trenches and jackets, while thin neck ties were elevated with gold necklaces. Throughout the collection, there wasn't a bright red hue in sight, signalling that the time for burgundy and maroon tones is officially here. Neon olive bags added a playful touch, while thigh-high leather boots in multiple colorways gave a sense of sophistication and intrigue.

Hear: Music was directed and mixed by British producer Mark Ronson, with the soundtrack featuring tracks like "Coronacid" by Virgo and Morgan K, "I'm Not in Love" by Kelsey Lu and "Two Men in Love" by The Irrepressibles.

Touch: As appears to be customary on many fashion week runways, delicate sheer fabrics were juxtaposed by thick weaving, shiny leather and bedazzled outerwear. Elsewhere, crystal fringing, velvet details and embellishments took over classic silhouettes of coats, dresses and two-pieces.

Taste: For FW24, Gucci staples are emphasized and exaggerated, like the Horsebit Loafer reimagined with a platform sole, riding boots given a fashionable edge and outerwear injected with bourgeoisie.