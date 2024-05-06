Guadalupe Center celebrates Cinco de Mayo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations continued Sunday despite rainy skies overhead. At Guadalupe Center in Kansas City’s Westside Neighborhood, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture.

“We are trying to bring a little bit of Mexico in our traditions,” said Gladys Jaggers with Guadalupe Center. “To make people feel a piece of home in the heart of Kansas City.”

Guadalupe Center has continued the tradition of a Cinco de Mayo fiesta in the neighborhood; they say the original celebration dates to 1922, making this the 102nd Cinco de Mayo party.

It’s also a fundraiser for the center that provides programs and community to Latino families in Kansas City.

The holiday is “celebrating the battle of Puebla. It’s not Independence Day.”

In 1862, the Mexican Army defeated the French on May 5 in Puebla, which is the historical reason for the yearly celebration. On Sunday, Jaggers told FOX4 that it’s a celebration of Mexican culture.

“Showcasing our culture is very important,” she said.

The Guadalupe Center says that even when it’s not Cinco de Mayo, everyone is welcome to learn about Mexican history, heritage and culture.

“If anybody’s ever in the neighborhood and wants to stop by, wants to learn a little bit more about it, we welcome you. Our casa es su casa!”

