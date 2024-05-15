GRPS students learn, canoe on Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, Grand Rapids Public Schools students are learning about the Grand River as they paddle canoes down it.

The city says more than 800 GRPS students are taking part in the program, known as Canoemobile. The experience kicked off Monday and wraps up Friday.

Students are learning about the history and quality of the Grand River, cultural history and nature hiking in a hands-on way, participating in a variety of outdoor activities.

“Our city is fortunate to have such treasured waterways,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a statement. “This event gives our scholars the opportunity to experience firsthand the role that the Grand River plays in what it means to be a part of the Grand Rapids community.”

Leaders say this year marks the sixth time that Minnesota-based nonprofit Wilderness Inquiry, which travels the country offering water-based activities to students, has brought the Canoemobile program to Grand Rapids.

“We’re just getting anybody we can out on their natural waterways, experiencing canoeing and kind of understanding that these are spaces we all share and can take advantage of,” Ragen Hanton, primary outdoor leader with Wilderness Inquiry, told News 8.

The week will culminate in a free Family Paddle Night, scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Community members are invited to Riverside Park, located at 2001 Monroe Ave. NE, to paddle canoes in the lagoon and enjoy snacks from the on-site food trucks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.