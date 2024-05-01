From growing grass to cutting it: Agriplex announces May programs

May 1—Lawn mowers are humming and the bees are buzzing as the grass gets greener in the month of May, so it's only natural that this month's lineup of learning opportunities at the North Alabama Agriplex comes with plenty of ways to improve your backyard skills.

From learning how to care for all your small-engined lawn care gear to exploring a startup side career as an actual grass farmer, the Agriplex offers an array of adult-oriented courses this month to keep your know-how (and your cutting blades) sharp.

Growth is the focus for kids' classes too, including a lesson for young students about the importance of grain-bearing grasses, as well as a well-timed crafting session on creating a keepsake Mother's Day planter.

There's a lot to see and do at the Agriplex this month, as the season enters the home stretch of springtime before the nonprofit's busy summer schedule kicks in in June. Browse the full list below for all the fun and educational learning opportunities available at the Agriplex in May.

Programs for Kids

May 2 at 11 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): 4H Communications Workshop (Part 2)

From social media, email, and interview etiquette to public speaking, experts from ALFA will be teaching middle and high school-aged students the basics of better communication. This program is co-hosted by 4-H and the Cullman County Farmers Federation. Lunch will be provided; program cost is $10 per student for students from grades 6-12.

May 4 at 9 a.m. — Little Farmers: Mother's Day Planters

Taking inspiration from Mother Nature, children ages 5 and older can come to the Agriplex and create a beautiful planter that any mom would cherish. Program cost is $15 per person; accompanying adults may attend for free.

May 10 at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Numbers in Nature

Numbers are all around us, so let's have some fun with the ways simple math matters — even in the great outdoors. Cost is $7 per child for kids ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult.

May 16 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Great Grains

Oats and wheat and barley — oh rye! Learn how grains are good for you ... and great for agriculture, too. Course cost is $10 per student for students from grades K-6.

Programs for Adults

May 2 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Casting Nature in Resin

Join instructor Sonya Boyd as she teaches how to cast natural materials in epoxy resin using silicone molds. Course cost is $20 per person.

May 7 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Small Engine Maintenance

Prolong the life of your lawn mower, weed eater and other small engine-powered yard equipment with tips on small engine maintenance. Cost is $10 per person.

May 9 at 6 p.m. — Military Veteran and Beginning Farmer: How to Be a Grass Farmer

Whether you graze livestock on 10 acres or 100, learn management techniques to make the most of your forage. This evening class is free to attend and includes a light dinner with your advance registration.

May 15 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn — The Cultivation of Cotton

Cotton has been a cash crop in Alabama since the early 1800s. Learn the history of this beautiful and versatile plant, plus how to grow cotton as an ornamental in your own garden. Cost for this program is $10 per person.

Registration is required for all Agriplex programs; visit agriplex.org online to register and learn more about all of this year's upcoming activities and events.