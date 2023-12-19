Grimace is coming back in Squishmallow form. Here is how to snag one in your Happy Meal

How would you like a Grimace Squishmallow?

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 McDonald's will debut a Squishmallow Happy Meal. This is the first time the fast-food restaurant will feature Squishmallows in their Happy Meals.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer said in a press release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

Grimace, a purple character who shot up in popularity after the fast-food chain introduced the Grimace shake this summer for a limited time.

Happy Birthday: Grimace is celebrating his birthday and you're invited

Each character will be connected to a playlist. A QR code on the box will access each Squishmallows's list from Universal Music Group.

Where to get a McDonald's Happy Meal in Delaware?

Here is a list of McDonald's locations in Delaware:

Bear

1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

60 East St.

Claymont

2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

1788N N. Dupont Highway

879 N. Dupont Highway

79 N. Dupont Highway

915 S. Dupont Highway

1424 Forrest Ave.

1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

101 New Road

Georgetown

20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

30255 Commerce Drive

24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

374 E. Main St.

815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

3010 New Castle Ave.

101 S. Dupont Highway

700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

36218 Lighthouse Road

38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

700 W. Fourth St.

4111 N. Market St.

