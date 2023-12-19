Grimace is coming back in Squishmallow form. Here is how to snag one in your Happy Meal

Michelle Ganassi, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

How would you like a Grimace Squishmallow?

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 McDonald's will debut a Squishmallow Happy Meal. This is the first time the fast-food restaurant will feature Squishmallows in their Happy Meals.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer said in a press release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

Grimace, a purple character who shot up in popularity after the fast-food chain introduced the Grimace shake this summer for a limited time.

Each character will be connected to a playlist. A QR code on the box will access each Squishmallows's list from Universal Music Group.

Where to get a McDonald's Happy Meal in Delaware?

Here is a list of McDonald's locations in Delaware:

Bear

  • 1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

  • 1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

  • 18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

  • 60 East St.

Claymont

  • 2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

  • 38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

  • 1788N N. Dupont Highway

  • 879 N. Dupont Highway

  • 79 N. Dupont Highway

  • 915 S. Dupont Highway

  • 1424 Forrest Ave.

  • 1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

  • 101 New Road

Georgetown

  • 20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

  • 16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

  • 580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

  • 653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

  • 30255 Commerce Drive

  • 24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

  • 4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

  • 374 E. Main St.

  • 815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

  • 3010 New Castle Ave.

  • 101 S. Dupont Highway

  • 700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

  • 4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

  • 18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

  • 36218 Lighthouse Road

  • 38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

  • 333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

  • 1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

  • 700 W. Fourth St.

  • 4111 N. Market St.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Squishmallow Happy Meal coming to McDonald's. Here is how to get one

