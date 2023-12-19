Grimace is coming back in Squishmallow form. Here is how to snag one in your Happy Meal
How would you like a Grimace Squishmallow?
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 McDonald's will debut a Squishmallow Happy Meal. This is the first time the fast-food restaurant will feature Squishmallows in their Happy Meals.
“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer said in a press release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”
Grimace, a purple character who shot up in popularity after the fast-food chain introduced the Grimace shake this summer for a limited time.
Happy Birthday: Grimace is celebrating his birthday and you're invited
Each character will be connected to a playlist. A QR code on the box will access each Squishmallows's list from Universal Music Group.
Where to get a McDonald's Happy Meal in Delaware?
Here is a list of McDonald's locations in Delaware:
Bear
1401 Governors Place
Bethany Beach
1 Addy Road
Bridgeville
18733 Sussex Highway
Camden
60 East St.
Claymont
2702 Philadelphia Pike
Delmar
38667 Sussex Highway
Dover
1788N N. Dupont Highway
879 N. Dupont Highway
79 N. Dupont Highway
915 S. Dupont Highway
1424 Forrest Ave.
1704 E. Lebanon Road
Elsmere
101 New Road
Georgetown
20817 Dupont Blvd.
Harrington
16758 S. Dupont Highway
Middletown
580 Middletown Warwick Road
Milford
653 N. Dupont Blvd.
Millsboro
30255 Commerce Drive
24943 John J. Williams Highway
Milltown
4625 Kirkwood Highway
Newark
374 E. Main St.
815 S. College Ave.
New Castle area
3010 New Castle Ave.
101 S. Dupont Highway
700 N. Dupont Highway
Ogletown
4160 Ogletown Stanton Road
Rehoboth Beach
18878 Coastal Highway
Selbyville area
36218 Lighthouse Road
38215 Dupont Blvd.
Smyrna
333 N. Dupont Blvd.
Stanton
1790 W. Newport Pike
Wilmington
700 W. Fourth St.
4111 N. Market St.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Squishmallow Happy Meal coming to McDonald's. Here is how to get one