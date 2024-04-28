Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company hosts first ever Picklefest

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — Vendors, music, beer, and most importantly, pickles! Greenbrier Valley Brewing’s first ever Picklefest had it all on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Several varieties of pickles were set out for sampling and purchase from The West Virginia Pickle Guy including some unusual flavors like the brilliant red Sour Watermelon.

Troy Stiffler, the West Virginia Pickle Guy has been in the business of brining for nearly a decade. He said his favorite flavor is the sweet horseradish.

“Horseradish is a funny seasoning. Some people love it, and some people hate it. It tastes really good on burgers, steak sandwiches… It’s one of our bestsellers. Our homemade ranch sells really well too. We have 17 signature flavors that we do here in West Virginia and it’s just an awesome way to make these pickles here at home,” said Stiffler.

Cucumbers weren’t the only things being pickled at this festival. Greenbrier Valley Brewing partnered with the Secret Sandwich Society of Fayetteville to release a new small batch brew- the Secret Sour. The beer is a sour beer using pickle brine as a key ingredient.

Jeff Frizsell, Production Manager and Head Small Batch Brewer, said he hopes Picklefest gets bigger and better.

“It’s really taken off. I think we want to make this a yearly event. We can expand the categories next year, have different types of pickles competing instead of just cucumber pickles,” said Frizsell.

Locals are encouraged to bring out their best batch of pickles from their cellars to compete.

